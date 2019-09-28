Sport Sport on TV Highlights Your ultimate armchair sporting calendar View Now Football Stoke v Nottingham Forest: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream Preview | Barnsley v Brentford: Goal-shy Tykes up against steely Bees Queen of the South v Dundee: How to watch Scottish Championship on TV and live stream Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky, BT Sport and Amazon listings for EVERY match live on TV and online Preview | QPR v West Brom: Red-hot Nakhi Wells to bruise unbeaten Baggies? Hibernian v Celtic: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream More Football Rugby Union New Zealand v Canada: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream The year ahead | Sport on TV in 2019 South Africa v Namibia: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream France v USA: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream Georgia v Uruguay: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream Scotland v Samoa: How to watch Rugby World Cup on TV and live stream More Rugby Union Motorsport Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 Russian Grand Prix live on TV? MotoGP 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 Mexican Grand Prix live on TV? More Motorsport Athletics World Athletics Championships 2019 medal table: Full standings from Doha World Athletics Championships 2019 on TV: How to watch live, BBC schedule, dates and times World Athletics Championships 2019 Day 1 timetable: Events and TV schedule on Friday 27th September Reece Prescod reveals how he became one of Team GB’s sprinting stars More Athletics