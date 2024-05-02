Verstappen has ripped open a 25-point lead already at the top of the charts, the same number of points awarded for a victory. The lead may not be this narrow again in 2024.

Teammate Sergio Pérez is Verstappen's closest threat, but even he cannot get near the flying Dutchman.

Ferrari have shown signs of improvement to begin 2024, but they remain a long way off a credible challenge to Red Bull dominance.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Miami Grand Prix 2024 on TV and live stream.

When is the Miami Grand Prix?

The Miami Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 5th May 2024.

The race begins at 9pm UK time.

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix on TV

The Miami Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 7:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream the Miami Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Miami Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 3rd May

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 5:30pm

Sprint Shootout – 9:30pm

Saturday 4th May

Live on Sky Sports F1

Sprint – 5pm

Qualifying – 9pm

Sunday 5th May

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 9pm

