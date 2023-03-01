In 2022, Major League Soccer drew in 10 million fans to stadiums across the States, breaking the 2019 record of 8.6 million.

The MLS is a football league on the rise, and watching every single game from the comfort of your armchair has never been easier.

Three teams averaged crowds over 30,000 and with David Beckham's Inter Miami making waves across the league, not to mention their open courtship of Lionel Messi ahead of his PSG contract expiration date, you can expect interest to continue growing.

A combination of slick marketing, glorious kits, blossoming fan culture and an increasing standard of football will capture the attention of US expats in the UK and pockets of British fans alike.

A new TV deal with Apple TV+ will make games more accessible than ever – and we've got all the details below.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide on how to watch the 2023 MLS season live on TV in the UK.

How to watch MLS on TV and live stream

You can tune in to watch every single MLS game exclusively live on Apple TV+.

Within a click or two, you can browse through the shiny catalogue of upcoming matches.

Apple TV+ subscribers can add MLS games to their subscription package for £12.99 per month or £79 per season, while non-existing subscribers can pick up the MLS Season Pass for £14.99 per month or £99 per season.

Apple will broadcast a bunch of matches for free sporadically throughout the season, so keep an eye on their platform for those encounters.

