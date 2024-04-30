For those unfamiliar, the Investec Champions Cup is the rugby equivalent of the Champions League. Throughout the rugby season the top European club teams compete across the continent (and South Africa) in the hopes of making it to the play-offs.

The four teams currently in that position, and preparing to face off in the semi-final on 4th May, are Leinster (Ireland), Toulouse (France), Northampton Saints and Harlequins. For Saints, this will be their chance to win for the first time since 2000 and for Harlequins, their first potential win ever.

Meanwhile if that’s the Champions League, the EPCR Challenge Cup is the equivalent of the Europa; a second tier made up of 18 teams. This year’s semi-finals will be contested by The Sharks (South Africa), Clermont Auvergne (France), Benetton (Italy) and Gloucester.

Tickets for both European finals are now on sale, and with time going so quickly we’d suggest grabbing your spot soon. Here’s how you can get tickets.

How does the Investec Champions Cup work?

24 teams qualify for the European Champions Cup: the top eight from England’s Gallagher Premiership, the top eight from France’s domestic league and eight teams from South Africa, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales who compete in the United Rugby Championship. However, a place is also always kept for the winner of the Challenge Cup, so this may go down to seven.

The teams are then placed into pools via a draw and compete in a group stage from which the top 16 go on to compete in the knock-out stages.

How does the EPCR Challenge Cup work?

18 teams compete in the Challenge Cup. 16 come from English Premiership Rugby, the French Top 14 and the United Rugby Championship, the 17th and 18th teams are then invited to participate from a qualifying competition.

When are the European Rugby Finals 2024?

Both European Rugby Finals take place on the same weekend this May, here’s the details:

EPCR Challenge Cup | 8pm, 24th May 2024 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Investec Champions Cup | 2:45pm 25th May 2024 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

In a departure from tradition, this year’s finals will be held at a football stadium, rather than rugby. Tottenham Hotspur has been expanding its repertoire of sport in recent years: famously hosting the NFL London fixtures as well as Saracens’ rugby club’s Showdown fixture.

To get there, you have a choice of four stations: White Hart Lane (London Overground), Northumberland Park (Greater Anglia services), Tottenham Hale (Victoria line and Greater Anglia services) and Seven Sisters (Victoria line and London Overground).

How to get tickets to the Investec Champions Cup Final and the EPCR Challenge Cup Final 2024

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster. You can buy single tickets for each final or get a weekend ticket for both.

Tickets for the Investec Champions Cup cost anywhere from £65, whereas you can get tickets for the Challenge Cup from £30.

Buy Investec Champions Cup tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy EPCR Challenge Cup tickets at Ticketmaster

We've also got how to get British Grand Prix tickets and how to get Eastbourne International tickets.