Seeing as you’re here, we de-deuce you know a little bit about this competition already – but just in case, here’s what you need to know.

Taking place in the last week of June, the Eastbourne International sets up shop in East Sussex every year for a week-long battle of men’s, women’s, and doubles matches. The men’s competition is part of the ATP Tour 250 series, while the women’s is part of the WTA 500.

Each year the players are vying to win the prize money of €100,000+ (£87,000+) by making it through the various stages.

Like Queen’s, Eastbourne is often thought of as a warm-up for Wimbledon that will show the up-and-coming stars in the tennis world.

In its 49 years of play (with its first year being 1974), the tournament has seen the likes of Novak Djokovic, Andy Roddick and Billie Jean King pass through. In fact, the most successful Eastbourne winner of all time was Martina Navratilova, who won 11 singles titles from 1978 to 1993.

Last year, the men’s final was won by Francisco Cerúndolo and the women’s by Madison Keys, but who will take the trophy this time around? Here’s how you can find out.

Eastbourne International. Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA

Eastbourne is the second grass court event of the British tennis season, meaning it comes after Queen’s and before the main event of Wimbledon. Here are the details for this year:

24th – 29th June 2024

The early rounds of 64, 32 and 16 will take place from today, Monday 24th, to Wednesday 26th June. For the rest of the week, it’s onto the quarter and semi-finals, and then every final but the men’s doubles take place on Saturday 29th June.

Where is the Eastbourne International?

The Eastbourne International takes place at Devonshire Park near the seafront in Eastbourne, East Sussex.

The club is a 15-to-20-minute walk from Eastbourne station, which can be got to from London Victoria via the Southern Rail line. You can grab cheap tickets for this journey through Trainline, but first be sure to check out how to buy cheap train tickets.

Is there a dress code for Eastbourne tennis?

There is no strict dress code for the Eastbourne International, only the recommendation to dress smart-casual. That means it’s best to avoid wearing ripped jeans, vests, trainers or sportswear and as the court is uncovered you might want to bring a hat.

How to get Eastbourne International tickets

Tickets for the Eastbourne International have already gone on sale and are still available to buy at the LTA website (Lawn Tennis Association). Centre Court tickets are now very limited but there’s still space for Courts one and two and ground admission.

Alternatively, if you want to class your experience up a bit, you can also pick one of the hospitality packages on offer at Keith Prowse. This will guarantee your tennis experience comes with a selection of food, complimentary drinks and a cracking view of the action.

How much do Eastbourne International tickets cost?

If you want Centre Court tickets, you’ll have to pay between £30 and £70, depending on the day and where you sit.

For courts one and two, prices range from £20 to £48 and Ground Admission costs as low as £10.

However, if it’s hospitality you’re after, the price is going to be a lot higher. At Keith Prowse the packages start from £185 per person and go up to £325. Here’s a closer look at the hospitality packages on offer:

Love Fifteen Eastbourne

This full-day hospitality experience starts with a bucks fizz reception followed by brunch and lunch buffets plus a traditional afternoon tea. And if that wasn’t enough, you’ll have seats in the Official Centre Court South Stand right behind the baseline.

Sky Lounge

The Sky Lounge offers suite in the Centre Court building just steps away from your West Stand seats. In the lounge, you’ll start with a cocktail and canapé reception before going on to the seasonal three-course menu with complimentary beer, wine and Pimm's.

