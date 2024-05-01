Miami Grand Prix 2024 start time: F1 race, qualifying and practice schedule
Your complete guide to the Miami Grand Prix 2024 start time, plus full TV schedule for the race weekend.
The Miami Grand Prix is a spectacle of sun, sea and super-fast Formula 1 cars scorching around the International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium.
US influence and interest in the sport is growing, meaning this is the first of three stateside races in 2024, with stops in Austin and Las Vegas to come.
Max Verstappen is the only winner here after two previous races at the circuit in Florida. You wouldn't bet against him leaving this weekend with that 100 per cent record in mint condition.
- Watch Formula 1 live on Sky Sports | Big RT Interview with David "Crofty" Croft on taking a break, F1 sacrifices and commentary lessons
Sergio Pérez will be determined to repeat his feat from 2023, as he finished in pole position - though he was aided by a red flag that meant Verstappen could not set a time.
Elsewhere on the grid, Lando Norris secured second place last time out in China with a masterful drive. The McLaren star will be determined to maintain the heat on the chasing pack behind Verstappen.
More like this
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Miami Grand Prix.
Check out more Formula 1 coverage: Watch F1 on TV | Listen to F1 on radio | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4
Miami Grand Prix date
The Miami Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 5th May 2024 in UK time.
Check out our F1 calendar 2024 for the full list of races throughout the season.
Miami Grand Prix start time
The race begins promptly at 9pm UK time.
We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.
Miami Grand Prix practice time
All UK time.
Friday 3rd May
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 5:30pm
Miami Grand Prix sprint time
Friday 3rd May
Live on Sky Sports F1
Sprint Shootout – 9:30pm
Saturday 4th May
Live on Sky Sports F1
Sprint – 5pm
Miami Grand Prix qualifying time
Saturday 4th May
Live on Sky Sports F1
Qualifying – 9pm
Miami Grand Prix race time
Sunday 5th May
Live on Sky Sports F1
Race – 9pm
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to watch the Miami Grand Prix on TV
The Miami Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 7:30pm.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £14 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £18 per month.
Live stream the Miami Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.