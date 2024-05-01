Max Verstappen is the only winner here after two previous races at the circuit in Florida. You wouldn't bet against him leaving this weekend with that 100 per cent record in mint condition.

Sergio Pérez will be determined to repeat his feat from 2023, as he finished in pole position - though he was aided by a red flag that meant Verstappen could not set a time.

Elsewhere on the grid, Lando Norris secured second place last time out in China with a masterful drive. The McLaren star will be determined to maintain the heat on the chasing pack behind Verstappen.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Miami Grand Prix.

The Miami Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 5th May 2024 in UK time.

Miami Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 9pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Miami Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 3rd May

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 5:30pm

Miami Grand Prix sprint time

Friday 3rd May

Live on Sky Sports F1

Sprint Shootout – 9:30pm

Saturday 4th May

Live on Sky Sports F1

Sprint – 5pm

Miami Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 4th May

Live on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 9pm

Miami Grand Prix race time

Sunday 5th May

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 9pm

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix on TV

The Miami Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 7:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £14 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £18 per month.

Live stream the Miami Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

