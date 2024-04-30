Giro d'Italia 2024 schedule: Stages, dates and times
Your complete guide to watching the Giro d'Italia, with details including dates, times and the full schedule for each stage.
The Giro d'Italia has arrived, with a typically gruelling, twisting and turning road ahead for the riders in 2024.
Think Italy, think mountains. The Giro is full of them. Over 21 stages, the finest cyclists in the world will ascend almost 43,000 metres.
Astonishingly, that's 9,000 metres below recent years, with fewer mountain stages included in 2024, but the route will still put riders to the ultimate test.
Primož Roglič will not return to defend his title in 2024, leaving the gate wide open for Tadej Pogačar to sit atop the summit of favourites.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates and times you need to know in the Giro d'Italia 2024 schedule.
When does Giro d'Italia 2024 start?
The race begins on Saturday 4th May 2024 at the Venaria Reale.
The event will come to an end on Sunday 26th May 2024, with the final stage to be held around Rome.
Giro d'Italia 2024 route and schedule
Saturday 4th May – 12pm
Stage 1: VENARIA REALE - TORINO, 140km
Sunday 5th May – 11:30am
Stage 2: SAN FRANCESCO AL CAMPO - SANTUARIO DI OROPA, 161km
Monday 6th May – 11:30am
Stage 3: NOVARA - FOSSANO, 166km
Tuesday 7th May – 11am
Stage 4: ACQUI TERME - ANDORA, 190km
Wednesday 8th May – 11am
Stage 5: GENOVA - LUCCA, 179km
Thursday 9th May – 11:30am
Stage 6: VIAREGGIO - RAPOLANO TERME, 180km
Friday 10th May – 11:30am
Stage 7: FOLIGNO - PERUGIA (ITT), 40.6km
Saturday 11th May – 11am
Stage 8: SPOLETO - PRATI DI TIVO, 152km
Sunday 12th May – 10:30am
Stage 9: AVEZZANO - NAPOLI, 214km
Monday 13th May
REST DAY
Tuesday 14th May – 11:30am
Stage 10: POMPEI - CUSANO MUTRI, 142km
Wednesday 15th May – 11am
Stage 11: FOIANO DI VALFORTORE - FRANCAVILLA AL MARE, 207km
Thursday 16th May – 11am
Stage 12: MARTINSICURO - FANO, 193km
Friday 17th May – 11:30am
Stage 13: RICCIONE - CENTO, 179km
Saturday 18th May – TBC
Stage 14: CASTIGLIONE DELLE STIVIERE - DESENZANO DEL GARDA (ITT), 31.2km
Sunday 19th May – TBC
Stage 15: MANERBA DEL GARDA - LIVIGNO (MOTTOLINO), 222km
Monday 20th May
REST DAY
Tuesday 21st May – TBC
Stage 16: LIVIGNO - SANTA CRISTINA VALGARDENA (MONTE PANA), 202km
Wednesday 22nd May – TBC
Stage 17: SELVA DI VAL GARDENA - PASSO DEL BROCON, 159km
Thursday 23rd May – TBC
Stage 18: FIERA DI PRIMIERO - PADOVA, 178km
Friday 24th May – TBC
Stage 19: MORTEGLIANO - SAPPADA, 157km
Saturday 25th May – TBC
Stage 20: ALPAGO - BASSANO DEL GRAPPA, 184km
Sunday 26th May – TBC
Stage 21: ROME - ROME, 125km
