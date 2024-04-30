Astonishingly, that's 9,000 metres below recent years, with fewer mountain stages included in 2024, but the route will still put riders to the ultimate test.

Primož Roglič will not return to defend his title in 2024, leaving the gate wide open for Tadej Pogačar to sit atop the summit of favourites.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates and times you need to know in the Giro d'Italia 2024 schedule.

When does Giro d'Italia 2024 start?

The race begins on Saturday 4th May 2024 at the Venaria Reale.

The event will come to an end on Sunday 26th May 2024, with the final stage to be held around Rome.

Giro d'Italia 2024 route and schedule

Saturday 4th May – 12pm

Stage 1: VENARIA REALE - TORINO, 140km

Sunday 5th May – 11:30am

Stage 2: SAN FRANCESCO AL CAMPO - SANTUARIO DI OROPA, 161km

Monday 6th May – 11:30am

Stage 3: NOVARA - FOSSANO, 166km

Tuesday 7th May – 11am

Stage 4: ACQUI TERME - ANDORA, 190km

Wednesday 8th May – 11am

Stage 5: GENOVA - LUCCA, 179km

Thursday 9th May – 11:30am

Stage 6: VIAREGGIO - RAPOLANO TERME, 180km

Friday 10th May – 11:30am

Stage 7: FOLIGNO - PERUGIA (ITT), 40.6km

Saturday 11th May – 11am

Stage 8: SPOLETO - PRATI DI TIVO, 152km

Sunday 12th May – 10:30am

Stage 9: AVEZZANO - NAPOLI, 214km

Monday 13th May

REST DAY

Tuesday 14th May – 11:30am

Stage 10: POMPEI - CUSANO MUTRI, 142km

Wednesday 15th May – 11am

Stage 11: FOIANO DI VALFORTORE - FRANCAVILLA AL MARE, 207km

Thursday 16th May – 11am

Stage 12: MARTINSICURO - FANO, 193km

Friday 17th May – 11:30am

Stage 13: RICCIONE - CENTO, 179km

Saturday 18th May – TBC

Stage 14: CASTIGLIONE DELLE STIVIERE - DESENZANO DEL GARDA (ITT), 31.2km

Sunday 19th May – TBC

Stage 15: MANERBA DEL GARDA - LIVIGNO (MOTTOLINO), 222km

Monday 20th May

REST DAY

Tuesday 21st May – TBC

Stage 16: LIVIGNO - SANTA CRISTINA VALGARDENA (MONTE PANA), 202km

Wednesday 22nd May – TBC

Stage 17: SELVA DI VAL GARDENA - PASSO DEL BROCON, 159km

Thursday 23rd May – TBC

Stage 18: FIERA DI PRIMIERO - PADOVA, 178km

Friday 24th May – TBC

Stage 19: MORTEGLIANO - SAPPADA, 157km

Saturday 25th May – TBC

Stage 20: ALPAGO - BASSANO DEL GRAPPA, 184km

Sunday 26th May – TBC

Stage 21: ROME - ROME, 125km

