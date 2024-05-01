Chelsea will move to within three points of City with a win against fifth-placed Liverpool, but Hayes's team will be well aware that the title could be decided by goal difference, with the differential between the two sides currently at seven goals.

The Blues, who have lost in the Conti Cup and the FA Women's Cup in the last few weeks, come into Wednesday's clash on the back of their Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Barcelona, with Kadeisha Buchanan's red card proving costly at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

While Chelsea are fighting for the title, Liverpool are battling to secure a top-four finish ahead of Manchester United.

If the Reds beat the Blues on Wednesday, they're level on points with United before they face off against each other on Sunday afternoon.

When is Liverpool v Chelsea?

Liverpool v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 1st May 2024.

Liverpool v Chelsea kick-off time

Liverpool v Chelsea will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 6:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Liverpool v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (9/2) Draw (5/1) Chelsea (3/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

