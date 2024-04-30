Ipswich have been the surprise package of the season in the Championship after being promoted from League One last time out, and they've lost just six games all campaign.

They've been embroiled in a thrilling title race this year alongside Leicester, who are already promoted, and Leeds.

McKenna has done a sensational job at Portman Road, and the former Manchester United coach fully deserves his plaudits - however, the job isn't completed yet, and Ipswich need to remain focused otherwise they could have to settle for the play-offs if they finish third this season.

More like this

Coventry, meanwhile, have nothing to play for, with Mark Robins's side unable to land a play-off spot this season.

The Sky Blues, who lost against Luton Town in the play-off final last campaign, may have taken their eye off the league after their FA Cup run, which saw them lose at the semi-final stage on penalties against Manchester United.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry v Ipswich on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Coventry v Ipswich?

Coventry v Ipswich will take place on Tuesday 30th April 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Coventry v Ipswich kick-off time

Coventry v Ipswich will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Coventry v Ipswich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Coventry v Ipswich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Coventry v Ipswich odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Coventry (11/4) Draw (11/4) Ipswich (10/11)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.