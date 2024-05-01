Primož Roglič claimed the title in 2023, but history does not look favourably on champions in the following edition. Nobody has won consecutive Giro titles in over 30 years.

In any case, Roglič has opted against competing in this year's event, leaving red-hot Tadej Pogačar as the overwhelming favourite to go all the way.

Two-time Tour de France winner Pogačar is yet to win the Giro, and will be determined to make the most of his status as the man to beat.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2024 on TV and live stream

UK viewers can watch all of the action live on discovery+, the main hub for all Eurosport live coverage.

Every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels, with discovery+ encompassing all of their coverage online.

The discovery+ Standard plan is available for £6.99 a month or £59.99 per year.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

You can also stream the event on GCN+, which is available for £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year.

Welsh-language channel S4C is the only free-to-air UK broadcaster showing live coverage of the race. You can tune in via Sky, Freeview, Virgin and Freesat, as well as via BBC iPlayer.

Giro d'Italia 2024 highlights on TV

There will be regular highlights shows across discovery+, Eurosport, GCN+ and S4C throughout the Giro d'Italia, so you can keep track of all the biggest moments.

Unfortunately, ITV does not appear to be broadcasting highlights of the race in 2024, unless a last-ditch resolution is found.

ITV has previously shown free-to-air highlights of the race across their platforms, but does not appear in the list of official broadcasters for the event and has not publicised any involvement with the race.

Who won the Giro d'Italia 2023?

Primož Roglič is the reigning Giro d'Italia champion after he clinched the title last year by the narrowest of margins.

He sealed victory with a 14-second gap to runner-up Geraint Thomas, who led the Giro from Stage 16 to 19 before Roglič stormed through.

The top two finished a minute ahead of João Almeida, who had separated from the rest of the chasing pack.

Giro d'Italia past winners

2010 : Ivan Basso

: Ivan Basso 2011 : Michele Scarponi

: Michele Scarponi 2012 : Ryder Hesjedal

: Ryder Hesjedal 2013 : Vincenzo Nibali

: Vincenzo Nibali 2014 : Nairo Quintana

: Nairo Quintana 2015 : Alberto Contador

: Alberto Contador 2016 : Vincenzo Nibali

: Vincenzo Nibali 2017 : Tom Dumoulin

: Tom Dumoulin 2018 : Chris Froome

: Chris Froome 2019 : Richard Carapaz

: Richard Carapaz 2020 : Tao Geoghegan Hart

: Tao Geoghegan Hart 2021 : Egan Bernal

: Egan Bernal 2022 : Jai Hindley

: Jai Hindley 2023: Primož Roglič

