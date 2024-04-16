All players outside the top 16 must qualify for a spot, with Neil Robertson forced into the pre-tournament for the first time since 2006 after dropping out of the elite pack.

Reigning champion Luca Brecel is not fancied to defend his title when the main tournament rolls around. It would be the most unlikely shock triumph since, well, Luca Brecel won the World Snooker Championship in 2023.

Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan are the standout contenders to go all the way, while Mark Williams's Tour Championship title win earlier this month will give him plenty of confidence to challenge in Sheffield.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the World Snooker Championship 2024.

When is the World Snooker Championship 2024?

The World Snooker Championship 2024 starts on Saturday 20th April 2024.

The tournament runs until the evening of Monday 6th May 2024, with the last session of the final taking place that evening.

Morning sessions begin at 10am, afternoon sessions begin at 1pm or 2:30pm and evening sessions start from 7pm.

How to watch World Snooker Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the World Snooker Championship will be extensively shown across BBC platforms, as well as Eurosport and discovery+.

BBC Two will bear the weight of the coverage, while certain sessions will be shown on BBC One, BBC Four and BBC Red Button. Check out the full TV schedule below for all the specifics.

Eurosport also boasts the rights for live coverage of every session, with the action available to stream live on discovery+ Standard, which costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the World Snooker Championship.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

World Snooker Championship 2024 TV schedule

Tuesday 16th April – Qualifying

From 10am, 1pm and 7pm on discovery+

Wednesday 17th April – Qualifying

From 10am, 1pm and 7pm on discovery+

Saturday 20th April – First round

From 10am, 2:30pm and 7pm on BBC Two/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

Sunday 21st April – First round

From 10am, 2:30pm and 7pm on BBC Two/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

Monday 22nd April – First round

From 10am, 2:30pm and 7pm on BBC Two/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

Tuesday 23rd April – First round

From 10am, 2:30pm and 7pm on BBC Two/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

Wednesday 24th April – First round

From 10am, 2:30pm and 7pm on BBC Two/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

Thursday 25th April – First round

From 1pm and 7pm on BBC Two/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

Thursday 25th April – First round/Second round

From 10am, 2:30pm and 7pm on BBC Two/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

Friday 26th April – Second round

From 10am and 2:30pm on BBC Two/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

From 7pm on BBC Four/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

Saturday 27th April – Second round

From 10am on BBC Two/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

From 2:30pm on BBC One/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

From 7pm on BBC Two/BBC Four/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

Sunday 28th April – Second round

From 10am and 2:30pm on BBC Two/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

From 7pm on BBC Four/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

Monday 29th April – Second round

From 1pm on BBC Two/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

From 7pm on BBC Four/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

Tuesday 30th April – Quarter-finals

From 10am and 2:30pm on BBC Two/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

From 7pm on BBC Two/BBC Four/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

Wednesday 1st May – Quarter-finals

From 10am and 2:30pm on BBC Two/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

From 7pm on BBC Two/BBC Four/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

Thursday 2nd May – Semi-finals

From 10am and 2:30pm on BBC Two/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

From 7pm on BBC Two/BBC Four/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

Friday 3rd May – Semi-finals

From 10am and 2:30pm on BBC Two/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

From 7pm on BBC Two/BBC Four/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

Saturday 4th May – Semi-finals

From 10am and 7pm on BBC Two/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

From 2:30pm on BBC One/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

Sunday 5th May – Final

From 1pm and 7pm on BBC Two/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

Monday 6th May – Final

From 1pm and 7pm on BBC Two/BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 1/discovery+

