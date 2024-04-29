Unfortunately for Kane, his Bayern teammates have failed to hold up their side of the bargain and fallen way off the pace set by Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga this term.

That said, Kane does boast a not-unreasonable opportunity to do the unthinkable a break Robert Lewandowski's all-time Bundesliga single-season goal record which he set at 41 in 2021.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the numbers you need to know about Harry Kane's goal record this season and throughout his career.

Harry Kane goals this season

Harry Kane has scored 35 goals in 31 Bundesliga games in the 2023/24 season so far for Bayern Munich.

His season total stands at 42 goals in 42 games across all club competitions for the Bundesliga giants.

Last updated: 29th April

Bundesliga top scorers this season

Kane is the obvious favourite to go all the way and clinch the Bundesliga Golden Boot at the first attempt. Here's the current Bundesliga top scorers list:

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – 35 goals (8 assists) Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart) – 25 goals (1 assist) Lois Openda (RB Leipzig) – 24 goals (7 assists)

Harry Kane Premier League goals

Kane has scored 213 Premier League goals in 320 appearances throughout his career, that places him second in the all-time list.

Alan Shearer – 260 goals (441 games) Harry Kane – 213 goals (320 games) Wayne Rooney – 208 goals (491 games)

Harry Kane career goals

Harry Kane's only permanent football club prior to Bayern Munich was Tottenham, but he was loaned out to a host of teams during his development, with varying results.

Bayern Munich (2023 – ): 42 games, 42 goals

42 games, 42 goals Tottenham Hotspur (2010 – 2023): 435 games, 280 goals

435 games, 280 goals Leyton Orient (2010/11 – loan): 18 games, 5 goals

18 games, 5 goals Millwall (2011/12 – loan): 27 games, 9 goals

27 games, 9 goals Norwich (2012/13 – loan): 5 games, 0 goals

5 games, 0 goals Leicester (2012/13 – loan): 15 games, 2 goals

TOTAL: 542 games, 338 goals

Harry Kane England goals

Harry Kane became England's standalone, all-time top goalscorer following his strike against Italy during the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

England (2015-): 89 caps, 62 goals

