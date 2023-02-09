Following the first weekend of thrilling international matches - which saw Italy almost level with 2022 champions France - the 2023 Six Nations is certainly shaping up to be a hotly contested competition.

A sporting highlight in this year's exciting Rugby Union calendar, the Guinness Six Nations sees England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales battling it out for the top prize.

With only a close margin between the six Northern Hemisphere nations in the world rankings, we take a look at how teams could become top of the table and clinch the title through the various points available and allocated per match.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the key information you need to know about the bonus points scoring system and how this can help decide the winners of the tournament.

Six Nations bonus points explained

Four match points are awarded to a winning Six Nations team, with one extra point - known as a bonus point - also awarded if four tries or more are scored. In total, there are a maximum of five match points up for grabs for a winning team per game.

Teams which draw a match are both awarded two match points, with one additional point available if - you guessed it - four or more tries are scored. This means a total of three points are available to each of the drawn sides.

More like this

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If a side loses by more than eight on the scoreboard, they are awarded zero match points. However, losing teams can still scoop one extra bonus point if they score four or more tries, and another one point if they lose by a margin of seven or less. Therefore, a losing side can technically still scoop a maximum of two match points per game.

Additionally, teams who win all five of their matches - achieving the title of a Six Nations Grand Slam - will be awarded a further three match points at the end of the tournament.

When was the bonus point system introduced?

The bonus point system was introduced for the first time in the tournament’s history in the 2017 Six Nations Champions on a trial basis.

The Six Nations council said they had decided to implement the system "to encourage and reward try-scoring and attacking play" - improving the spectacle of the tournament in the process.

Bonus points were, at the time, being successfully utilised in group competitions such as the Rugby World Cup and domestic club competitions including the Premiership, Champions Cup and Guinness Pro 12 (which is now known as the United Rugby Championship.)

How is the winner of the Six Nations decided?

Rugby Six Nations 2023 INPHO/Billy Stickland

Teams who beat all five other nations and scoop the Grand Slam title are essentially ensured to win the Championship due to the extra bonus three points awarded.

In a year where there is no Grand Slam title (outright winner) - i.e. two or more teams tied at the top of the table with the same amount of match points by the end of the tournament - the winner will be decided by the differences in the total points scored and the total points conceded during all of the games they have played.

If teams are still level at this point, rank will be determined by the total number of tries (including penalty tries) scored during the tournament.

Teams can technically draw the contest if they have scored the same amount of tries (including penalty tries). However, match points and points difference (including bonus points) have been sufficient deciders so far.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.