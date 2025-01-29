Six Nations 2025 matches this weekend: Fixtures and live TV coverage coming up
Your complete guide to Six Nations 2025 matches on today, including kick-off times and TV coverage details.
Six Nations 2025. Round 1. We're ready, they're ready, are you?
The pick of the opening round is a fairly straightforward choice, as Ireland host England in Dublin in the third match of the weekend.
Of course, before that, France kick-start proceedings against beleaguered Wales in Paris this Friday night, while Scotland versus Italy is sandwiched between the other games.
Wherever you're tuning in to watch the action, we'll be on hand to guide you through all the games in the tournament.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the Six Nations 2025 matches coming up on TV this weekend.
Six Nations 2025 matches this weekend
All UK time.
Round 1
Friday 31st January
- France v Wales (8:15pm) ITV1
Saturday 1st February
- Scotland v Italy (2:15pm) BBC One
- Ireland v England (4:45pm) ITV1
Six Nations 2025 matches next weekend
Round 2
Saturday 8th February
- Italy v Wales (2:15pm) ITV1
- England v France (4:45pm) ITV1
Sunday 9th February
- Scotland v Ireland (3pm) BBC One
