Of course, before that, France kick-start proceedings against beleaguered Wales in Paris this Friday night, while Scotland versus Italy is sandwiched between the other games.

Wherever you're tuning in to watch the action, we'll be on hand to guide you through all the games in the tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the Six Nations 2025 matches coming up on TV this weekend.

Six Nations 2025 matches this weekend

All UK time.

Round 1

Friday 31st January

France v Wales (8:15pm) ITV1

Saturday 1st February

Scotland v Italy (2:15pm) BBC One

Ireland v England (4:45pm) ITV1

Six Nations 2025 matches next weekend

Round 2

Saturday 8th February

Italy v Wales (2:15pm) ITV1

England v France (4:45pm) ITV1

Sunday 9th February

Scotland v Ireland (3pm) BBC One

