Esteemed coach Simon Easterby has stepped up to steer the ship for this campaign, with Caelan Doris set for his first Six Nations as captain.

RadioTimes.com brings you Brian O'Driscoll's verdict on Ireland ahead of the Six Nations 2025, as well as our own prediction.

Brian O'Driscoll (Ireland)

133 caps (1999-2024)

There’s such high expectation for Ireland at the moment, but we’ve known for a year that Andy Farrell is going to be the Lions’ coach. Simon Easterby is taking over, while Andy watches from afar. It’s a new challenge for the team to see whether they’re excessively reliant on the head coach’s voice.

Ireland are probably favourites on the basis of meeting France and England at home. There’s nothing between Ireland, France and England as teams, in truth. It’s a very well balanced Six Nations. Everything revolves around what happens in the first weekend.

Our attack hasn’t quite been firing, certainly on the most recent evidence, so there’s a bit of work to do there. We’ve been searching to see who the replacement for Johnny Sexton at fly-half is going to be. All of a sudden, Sam Prendergast has catapulted himself forward. He will have a big impact.

I have a feeling there might not be a slam this year. Ireland will be right in the mix: I think it’s a coin toss between France and Ireland.

In a word: "Hopeful"

Radio Times says...

Despite attempts to play down the shift from Farrell to Easterby at the helm, it's hard to imagine such a presence departing the dressing room without a whiff of consternation in the ranks. Ireland's opener against England prove costly, pouring pressure on their only other home game against France.

Prediction: 3rd

