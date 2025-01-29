Six Nations 2025 fixtures: Dates and kick-off times
The full list of Six Nations 2025 fixtures, including dates, times and knockout round information.
The Six Nations fixture list matters more than most international competitions, given the ever-changing nature of the slate each year.
Games are rotated for fairness, so one team won't be forced to travel to another team every single year. However, that inevitably leads to some fixture lists looking more favourable than others.
In 2025, England boast three home games, with a trip to struggling Wales a less intimidating prospect than usual.
By contrast, France must tackle England and Ireland in two of their three away matches.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full fixture list – and results – for the Six Nations 2025.
Six Nations 2025 fixtures
All UK time.
Round 1
Friday 31st January
- France v Wales (8:15pm) ITV1
Saturday 1st February
- Scotland v Italy (2:15pm) BBC One
- Ireland v England (4:45pm) ITV1
Round 2
Saturday 8th February
- Italy v Wales (2:15pm) ITV1
- England v France (4:45pm) ITV1
Sunday 9th February
- Scotland v Ireland (3pm) BBC One
Round 3
Saturday 22nd February
- Wales v Ireland (2:15pm) BBC One
- England v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV1
Sunday 23rd February
- Italy v France (3pm) ITV1
Round 4
Saturday 8th March
- Ireland v France (2:15pm) ITV1
- Scotland v Wales (4:45pm) BBC One
Sunday 9th March
- England v Italy (3pm) ITV1
Round 5
Saturday 15th March
- Italy v Ireland (2:15pm) ITV1
- Wales v England (4:45pm) BBC One
- France v Scotland (8pm) ITV1
