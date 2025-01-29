In 2025, England boast three home games, with a trip to struggling Wales a less intimidating prospect than usual.

By contrast, France must tackle England and Ireland in two of their three away matches.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full fixture list – and results – for the Six Nations 2025.

Six Nations 2025 fixtures

All UK time.

Round 1

Friday 31st January

France v Wales (8:15pm) ITV1

Saturday 1st February

Scotland v Italy (2:15pm) BBC One

Ireland v England (4:45pm) ITV1

Round 2

Saturday 8th February

Italy v Wales (2:15pm) ITV1

England v France (4:45pm) ITV1

Sunday 9th February

Scotland v Ireland (3pm) BBC One

Round 3

Saturday 22nd February

Wales v Ireland (2:15pm) BBC One

England v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV1

Sunday 23rd February

Italy v France (3pm) ITV1

Round 4

Saturday 8th March

Ireland v France (2:15pm) ITV1

Scotland v Wales (4:45pm) BBC One

Sunday 9th March

England v Italy (3pm) ITV1

Round 5

Saturday 15th March

Italy v Ireland (2:15pm) ITV1

Wales v England (4:45pm) BBC One

France v Scotland (8pm) ITV1

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.