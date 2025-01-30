A number of veterans have walked away from the game in recent years, and a fresh cohort of young talent has been thrown in at the deep end. Can they produce a spirited run of performances this time around?

RadioTimes.com brings you Dan Biggar's verdict on Wales ahead of the Six Nations 2025, as well as our own prediction.

Six Nations predictions

First featured in Radio Times magazine.

Dan Biggar (Wales)

112 caps (2008-23)

Wales have never gone into a tournament in worse form. If I said, "Wales are looking all right, they’ve got a chance," I think that would be disingenuous. Wales are really, really struggling.

Warren Gatland has had some incredible success in this tournament, but if you’re the head coach of a team that have lost 12 on the spin, coming off the back of the wooden spoon last year, you are under serious pressure. Warren knows that, but something has to change.

There are some players who don’t know what it’s like to win in a Welsh shirt and they’ve been there for over a year, which is just a mad, mad stat. Scrum-half Tomos Williams has been brilliant for Gloucester. He’s going to have to drive the team around. He’ll give them control, confidence and experience that a lot of the rest haven’t got.

It’s really tough to see how Wales can not repeat what happened in 2024. If they got two wins in this tournament, off the back of the last 12 months, that’s a pretty successful campaign.

In a word: "Deflated"

Radio Times says...

Where to begin? Wales are in dire straits with few signs to suggest this tournament will be anything other than a washout. A trip to Rome in round 2 will be decisive, and the Italians will be fired up to build on their 2024 showing.

Prediction: 6th

