It's the most wonderful time of the year... if you're a rugby union fan with an appetite for live sport on free-to-air TV.

BBC and ITV are gearing up for another edition of the Six Nations with all 15 matches to be played across their platforms in the days and weeks to come.

A host of familiar faces will return to walk us through all the action, with Gabby Logan spearheading BBC coverage, while Mark Pougatch and Jill Douglas lead ITV's offering.

However, one man who will not feature across TV coverage is Sir Clive Woodward, the former England head coach who guided his team to victory in the Rugby World Cup 2003.

Woodward was a stalwart of ITV coverage for almost 10 years, but bowed out following the Rugby World Cup. We run through the remaining cast below.

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of the Six Nations 2024 presenters, pundits and commentators on BBC and ITV in the weeks ahead.

Who is presenting Six Nations 2024 on TV?

Gabby Logan holding a BBC Sport microphone
Gabby Logan will lead the BBC's Six Nations coverage. Getty Images

Six Nations presenters

BBC

  • Gabby Logan

ITV

  • Mark Pougatch
  • Jill Douglas

Six Nations pundits

BBC

  • Martin Johnson (England)
  • Dylan Hartley (England)
  • Ben Kayser (France)
  • Sergio Parisse (Italy)
  • Chris Paterson (Scotland)
  • John Barclay (Scotland)
  • Jonathan Davies (Wales)
  • Sam Warburton (Wales)

ITV

  • Jonny Wilkinson (England)
  • Lawrence Dallaglio (England)
  • Maggie Alphonsi (England)
  • Ugo Monye (England)
  • Ben Kayser (France)
  • Brian O’Driscoll (Ireland)
  • Rory Best (Ireland)
  • Sergio Parisse (Italy)
  • Sir Ian McGeechan (Scotland)
  • Johnnie Beattie (Scotland)
  • Jamie Roberts (Wales)
  • Dan Biggar (Wales)

Six Nations commentators

BBC

  • Andrew Cotter

ITV

  • Nick Mullins
  • Miles Harrison

Six Nations co-commentators

ITV

  • Shane Williams
  • Gordon D’Arcy
  • Ben Kay
  • Scott Hastings
  • David Flatman
  • Danielle Waterman

Six Nations refereeing experts

BBC

  • Nigel Owens

ITV

  • JP Doyle

Six Nations reporters/interviewers

BBC

  • Sonja McLaughlan
  • Lee McKenzie

ITV

  • Topsy Ojo
  • Gabriel Clarke

