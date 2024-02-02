A host of familiar faces will return to walk us through all the action, with Gabby Logan spearheading BBC coverage, while Mark Pougatch and Jill Douglas lead ITV's offering.

However, one man who will not feature across TV coverage is Sir Clive Woodward, the former England head coach who guided his team to victory in the Rugby World Cup 2003.

Woodward was a stalwart of ITV coverage for almost 10 years, but bowed out following the Rugby World Cup. We run through the remaining cast below.

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of the Six Nations 2024 presenters, pundits and commentators on BBC and ITV in the weeks ahead.

Who is presenting Six Nations 2024 on TV?

Gabby Logan will lead the BBC's Six Nations coverage. Getty Images

Six Nations presenters

BBC

Gabby Logan

ITV

Mark Pougatch

Jill Douglas

Six Nations pundits

BBC

Martin Johnson (England)

Dylan Hartley (England)

Ben Kayser (France)

Sergio Parisse (Italy)

Chris Paterson (Scotland)

John Barclay (Scotland)

Jonathan Davies (Wales)

Sam Warburton (Wales)

ITV

Jonny Wilkinson (England)

Lawrence Dallaglio (England)

Maggie Alphonsi (England)

Ugo Monye (England)

Ben Kayser (France)

Brian O’Driscoll (Ireland)

Rory Best (Ireland)

Sergio Parisse (Italy)

Sir Ian McGeechan (Scotland)

Johnnie Beattie (Scotland)

Jamie Roberts (Wales)

Dan Biggar (Wales)

BBC

Andrew Cotter

ITV

Nick Mullins

Miles Harrison

ITV

Shane Williams

Gordon D’Arcy

Ben Kay

Scott Hastings

David Flatman

Danielle Waterman

Six Nations refereeing experts

BBC

Nigel Owens

ITV

JP Doyle

Six Nations reporters/interviewers

BBC

Sonja McLaughlan

Lee McKenzie

ITV

Topsy Ojo

Gabriel Clarke

