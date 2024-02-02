Six Nations 2024 presenters on BBC and ITV: Meet the TV pundits and commentators
The full round-up of presenters, pundits and commentators across BBC and ITV coverage of the Six Nations 2024.
It's the most wonderful time of the year... if you're a rugby union fan with an appetite for live sport on free-to-air TV.
BBC and ITV are gearing up for another edition of the Six Nations with all 15 matches to be played across their platforms in the days and weeks to come.
A host of familiar faces will return to walk us through all the action, with Gabby Logan spearheading BBC coverage, while Mark Pougatch and Jill Douglas lead ITV's offering.
However, one man who will not feature across TV coverage is Sir Clive Woodward, the former England head coach who guided his team to victory in the Rugby World Cup 2003.
Woodward was a stalwart of ITV coverage for almost 10 years, but bowed out following the Rugby World Cup. We run through the remaining cast below.
RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of the Six Nations 2024 presenters, pundits and commentators on BBC and ITV in the weeks ahead.
Who is presenting Six Nations 2024 on TV?
Six Nations presenters
BBC
- Gabby Logan
ITV
- Mark Pougatch
- Jill Douglas
Six Nations pundits
BBC
- Martin Johnson (England)
- Dylan Hartley (England)
- Ben Kayser (France)
- Sergio Parisse (Italy)
- Chris Paterson (Scotland)
- John Barclay (Scotland)
- Jonathan Davies (Wales)
- Sam Warburton (Wales)
ITV
- Jonny Wilkinson (England)
- Lawrence Dallaglio (England)
- Maggie Alphonsi (England)
- Ugo Monye (England)
- Ben Kayser (France)
- Brian O’Driscoll (Ireland)
- Rory Best (Ireland)
- Sergio Parisse (Italy)
- Sir Ian McGeechan (Scotland)
- Johnnie Beattie (Scotland)
- Jamie Roberts (Wales)
- Dan Biggar (Wales)
Six Nations commentators
BBC
- Andrew Cotter
ITV
- Nick Mullins
- Miles Harrison
Six Nations co-commentators
ITV
- Shane Williams
- Gordon D’Arcy
- Ben Kay
- Scott Hastings
- David Flatman
- Danielle Waterman
Six Nations refereeing experts
BBC
- Nigel Owens
ITV
- JP Doyle
Six Nations reporters/interviewers
BBC
- Sonja McLaughlan
- Lee McKenzie
ITV
- Topsy Ojo
- Gabriel Clarke
