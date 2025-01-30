Maro Itoje has been installed as captain for the tournament in a bid to jolt life into England and bring out the extra few per cent needed to see games over the line.

RadioTimes.com brings you Ugo Monye's verdict on England ahead of the Six Nations 2025, as well as our own prediction.

Six Nations predictions

First featured in Radio Times magazine.

Ugo Monye (England)

14 caps (2008-12)

England are looking in reasonable shape. They didn’t have the autumn they would have desired, but a brand new year opens up a brand new start.

When you’re England head coach, you’re always under pressure. With Steve Borthwick not having the year he, or any of us, would have wanted, he’s got to try and deliver. Two years out from a Rugby World Cup, will we see a turnaround in fortunes? 2025 is the year where national teams will stick or twist.

The squad is a nice blend of experienced and really young, exciting players. Maro Itoje is a wonderful leader, a brilliant captain and, at his best, completely world class. Fly-half Marcus Smith is one of the most talented, exciting players we’ve had in a very long time. He’s going to have a significant part to play.

The number one phrase you’ll hear from every single coach is momentum. If England can beat Ireland in Dublin in round 1, we can win the whole thing. I’m going to pin it all on that one game.

In a word: "Excited"

Radio Times says...

A trip to Dublin and visit from France in the first two weeks may be a blessing in disguise for England. They could catch one of the big boys before they build a head of steam, and may seize on potential uncertainty in the absence of Andy Farrell against Ireland. Steve Borthwick is under growing pressure, but a big opening display could set his team on a fruitful path.

Prediction: 2nd

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.