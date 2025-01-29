Six Nations 2025 on TV: Schedule, TV channels and live stream
Check out the full Six Nations 2025 TV schedule, including kick-off times, channel details and live stream information for the whole tournament.
The Six Nations returns for another year live across free-to-air TV channels, with a wide-open contest expected across the continent in the weeks to come.
Reigning champions Ireland enter the competition as slender favourites by default, though coach Andy Farrell's absence – in order to prepare for the British & Irish Lions tour – has generated uncertainty around their chances.
France remain the best of the rest, while England will hope to convert narrow defeats into slim victories as they seek to disrupt the top order.
Scotland also boast a strong squad going into 2025, and could prove to be dark horses in the competition.
Italy, buoyed by two victories in last year's championship, will be determined to keep Wales submerged in the wooden spoon position this time around.
Fans across the globe will be excited to see how the tournament develops, with round 1 set to offer plenty of clues as to where the competition could be headed.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details for the Six Nations 2025.
Six Nations 2025 on TV
Every game will be shown live on BBC and ITV throughout the duration of the tournament.
BBC One and ITV1 will show each of the games, exposing millions to elite rugby union action on free-to-air TV.
Games will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, so you don't have to miss a moment - even on the move.
You can tune into either platform via a range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops and smartphones, meaning you can catch every tackle, turnover and try.
Check out which channel each match will be shown on throughout the competition.
Six Nations 2025 TV schedule
All UK time.
Round 1
Friday 31st January
- France v Wales (8:15pm) ITV1
Saturday 1st February
- Scotland v Italy (2:15pm) BBC One
- Ireland v England (4:45pm) ITV1
Round 2
Saturday 8th February
- Italy v Wales (2:15pm) ITV1
- England v France (4:45pm) ITV1
Sunday 9th February
- Scotland v Ireland (3pm) BBC One
Round 3
Saturday 22nd February
- Wales v Ireland (2:15pm) BBC One
- England v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV1
Sunday 23rd February
- Italy v France (3pm) ITV1
Round 4
Saturday 8th March
- Ireland v France (2:15pm) ITV1
- Scotland v Wales (4:45pm) BBC One
Sunday 9th March
- England v Italy (3pm) ITV1
Round 5
Saturday 15th March
- Italy v Ireland (2:15pm) ITV1
- Wales v England (4:45pm) BBC One
- France v Scotland (8pm) ITV1
