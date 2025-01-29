France remain the best of the rest, while England will hope to convert narrow defeats into slim victories as they seek to disrupt the top order.

Scotland also boast a strong squad going into 2025, and could prove to be dark horses in the competition.

Italy, buoyed by two victories in last year's championship, will be determined to keep Wales submerged in the wooden spoon position this time around.

Fans across the globe will be excited to see how the tournament develops, with round 1 set to offer plenty of clues as to where the competition could be headed.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details for the Six Nations 2025.

Six Nations 2025 on TV

Every game will be shown live on BBC and ITV throughout the duration of the tournament.

BBC One and ITV1 will show each of the games, exposing millions to elite rugby union action on free-to-air TV.

Games will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, so you don't have to miss a moment - even on the move.

You can tune into either platform via a range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops and smartphones, meaning you can catch every tackle, turnover and try.

Check out which channel each match will be shown on throughout the competition.

Six Nations 2025 TV schedule

All UK time.

Round 1

Friday 31st January

France v Wales (8:15pm) ITV1

Saturday 1st February

Scotland v Italy (2:15pm) BBC One

Ireland v England (4:45pm) ITV1

Round 2

Saturday 8th February

Italy v Wales (2:15pm) ITV1

England v France (4:45pm) ITV1

Sunday 9th February

Scotland v Ireland (3pm) BBC One

Round 3

Saturday 22nd February

Wales v Ireland (2:15pm) BBC One

England v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV1

Sunday 23rd February

Italy v France (3pm) ITV1

Round 4

Saturday 8th March

Ireland v France (2:15pm) ITV1

Scotland v Wales (4:45pm) BBC One

Sunday 9th March

England v Italy (3pm) ITV1

Round 5

Saturday 15th March

Italy v Ireland (2:15pm) ITV1

Wales v England (4:45pm) BBC One

France v Scotland (8pm) ITV1

