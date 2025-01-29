Six Nations 2025 radio coverage: Listen to every match live on radio and online
Your complete guide to listening to the Six Nations 2025 live on radio and online.
The Six Nations returns to the airwaves this weekend with comprehensive radio coverage of the competition over the weeks to come.
Reigning champions Ireland look set to duel France for top spot this time around, though England and Scotland will try their best to disrupt the top pack.
Wales enter the tournament on a 12-game losing streak and look set for an attritional duel with Italy to avoid the wooden spoon.
Fans across the nation boast a range of options to enjoy the action, from extensive TV coverage to comprehensive radio commentary.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the radio coverage details for the Six Nations 2025.
Six Nations 2025 on radio
The BBC will broadcast live coverage of all 15 Six Nations matches across its radio platforms throughout the tournament.
Every match will be live on either BBC Radio 5 Live or BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.
BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.
Listen to Six Nations 2025 online
Online radio coverage – including BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra – will be available on the BBC Sounds app or via the BBC Sport website.
This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices – from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.
Six Nations 2025 radio schedule
All UK time.
Round 1
Friday 31st January
- France v Wales (8:15pm)
Saturday 1st February
- Scotland v Italy (2:15pm)
- Ireland v England (4:45pm)
Round 2
Saturday 8th February
- Italy v Wales (2:15pm)
- England v France (4:45pm)
Sunday 9th February
- Scotland v Ireland (3pm)
Round 3
Saturday 22nd February
- Wales v Ireland (2:15pm)
- England v Scotland (4:45pm)
Sunday 23rd February
- Italy v France (3pm)
Round 4
Saturday 8th March
- Ireland v France (2:15pm)
- Scotland v Wales (4:45pm)
Sunday 9th March
- England v Italy (3pm)
Round 5
Saturday 15th March
- Italy v Ireland (2:15pm)
- Wales v England (4:45pm)
- France v Scotland (8pm)
