Coach Gregor Townsend boasts a varied range of attacking weapons capable of turning games in an instant, but Scotland have lacked the consistency required to really threaten for the title.

RadioTimes.com brings you Johnnie Beattie's verdict on Scotland ahead of the Six Nations 2025, as well as our own prediction.

Johnnie Beattie (Scotland)

38 caps (2006-15)

Scotland haven’t won the competition since it was the Five Nations in 1999, but I feel that this is the best crop of players and the best coached crop of players that we’ve probably ever had.

In recent years, we’ve gone to Twickenham and won convincingly, gone to Paris and won, gone to Wales and won. It’s a very good time to be a Scottish rugby fan — even though we haven’t won a trophy.

At number 10, Finn Russell is pivotal to everything. He’s not the quickest, biggest or strongest, but all of his power comes from upstairs: his understanding of the game and his ability to read, distribute and pick off good options.

Because of how the fixtures fall this year, it’s more open than it’s ever been. It’s going to be hard for anyone to pull off a grand slam. Scotland should be confident of aiming to finish in the top three. Is it time for Scotland to go one step further and win a championship? That would be absolutely tremendous. Is it guaranteed? Absolutely not.

In a word: "Optimistic"

Radio Times says...

Scotland perhaps boast the greatest range for success or failure of any team in 2025. The idea of such a quality squad genuinely competing for the title is not unfeasible, but equally, it's not difficult to see Scotland losing at home to Ireland (again) and falling short in both away trips to Twickenham and Paris. The late injury blow to captain Sione Tuipulotu has shifted us into a more pessimistic stance on the Scots.

Prediction: 4th

