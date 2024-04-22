Homegrown hero Carlos Alcaraz is fit to play after missing the Barcelona Open, while Rafael Nadal will feature as he builds up towards one final tilt at the French Open.

In the WTA competition, Iga Świątek enters as top seed as she seeks to claw points from reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Maria Sakkari round off the top five to mark a typically strong field.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Madrid Open 2024 tennis tournament.

When is the Madrid Open 2024?

The tournament begins on Wednesday 24th April 2024 and runs until the men's final on Sunday 5th May 2024.

Play begins from around 10am UK time each day.

How to watch and live stream Madrid Open 2024 in the UK

You can watch the Madrid Open 2024 live on Sky Sports.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.