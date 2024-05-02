Messi has been joined by Barcelona legends Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba – is it any surprise they have gone from bottom to top in one off-season?

RadioTimes.com will round up all the key stats you need to know about the little genius in 2023/24.

Lionel Messi goals this season

Lionel Messi scored 9 goals in 7 MLS appearances for Inter Miami this season.

His overall tally for 2024 stands at 11 goals in 10 appearances across all competitions.

Last updated: 2nd May

Lionel Messi goals for Argentina

Lionel Messi has scored 106 goals in 180 appearances for Argentina since making his debut in 2005.

That puts him a long way clear as his country's all-time leading scorer – with Gabriel Batistuta (56 goals in 78 games) in second.

Messi could still add to that tally as he remains the Argentina captain, though he has suggested he may not make it to another major tournament, with the Copa America next on the schedule in 2024.

Lionel Messi career goals

Barcelona C (2003-2004): 10 games, 5 goals

Barcelona B (2003-2005): 22 games, 6 goals

Barcelona (2004-2021): 778 games, 672 goals

PSG (2021-2023): 75 games, 32 goals

Inter Miami (2023-): 24 games, 22 goals

TOTAL: 909 games, 737 goals

