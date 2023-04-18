O'Sullivan overcame Pang Junxu in a fairly comfortable victory to kickstart the tournament. The reigning world champion got off to a flying start to take the scores to 9-4 – within one frame of victory – before being frustrated in his efforts to clinch the win. He sealed victory at the fourth attempt to triumph 10-7.

Ronnie O'Sullivan remains in the hunt to defend his World Snooker Championship crown in 2023 – with fans' attention once again drawn to the Rocket.

In terms of sport-defining, box-office attractions, O'Sullivan's appeal in the world of snooker is virtually unrivalled by few other stars in any other sport.

The 47-year-old has racked up an unprecedented seven world titles since first taking to the table for his professional debut in 1992 and remains the hottest draw in snooker.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with Ronnie O'Sullivan's next match at the World Snooker Championships 2023.

When does Ronnie O'Sullivan play next at World Snooker Championship 2023?

Ronnie O'Sullivan's next match is against Hossein Vafaei (No.21 seed) in the second round of the World Snooker Championship 2023.

They will face each other on Friday 21st 2023 at approximately 2:30pm UK time.

Check out their full match schedule below:

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Hossein Vafaei time and schedule

Round 2 (best of 25 frames)

All UK time.

Friday 21st April

Session 1 – 2:30pm

Saturday 22nd April

Session 2 – 2:30pm

Sunday 23rd April

Session 3 – 11am

Ronnie O'Sullivan results at World Snooker Championship 2023

Round 2

[1] Ronnie O'Sullivan v Hossein Vafaei [21]

Round 1

[1] Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-7 Pang Junxu [33]

