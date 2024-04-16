Neil Robertson is among those locked in qualifying battles. He has not been required to participate in qualifying since 2006, and will be desperate to avoid a shock pre-tournament exit.

The main draw begins at the Crucible on Saturday 20th April with an inevitably packed schedule of matches.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily schedule and order of play for the World Snooker Championship 2024.

We'll keep this page updated throughout the course of the tournament with all the latest times and coverage details.

World Snooker Championship 2024 schedule: Order of play

All UK time.

Tuesday 16th April

From 10am and 7pm on discovery+

Jack Lisowski v Matthew Stevens

Ricky Walden v Mark Davis

Dominic Dale v He Guoqiang

Zhou Yuelong v Jak Jones

Stephen Maguire v Yuan Sijun

Louis Heathcote v Stuart Bingham

Robbie Williams v Chris Wakelin

Lyu Haotian v Jenson Kendrick

World Snooker Championship 2024 schedule

First round: Saturday 20th – Thursday 25th April

Second round: Thursday 25th – Monday 29th April

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 30th April – Wednesday 1st May

Semi-finals: Thursday 2nd – Saturday 4th May

Final: Sunday 5th – Monday 6th May

How to watch World Snooker Championship 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of the World Snooker Championship will be extensively shown across BBC platforms, as well as Eurosport and discovery+.

BBC Two will bear the weight of the coverage, while certain sessions will be shown on BBC One, BBC Four and BBC Red Button. Check out the full TV schedule below for all the specifics.

Eurosport also boasts the rights for live coverage of every session, with the action available to stream live on discovery+ Standard, which costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the World Snooker Championship.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

