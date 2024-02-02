England, albeit struck by injuries and without Owen Farrell, will be eager to build on their success at the World Cup.

There is change in the air for both Italy and Wales, with the former installing a new coach and the latter now without a throng of Warren Gatland’s most experienced warriors.

Scotland will eye consistency and continuity as they enter the tournament as perhaps the most settled side. The talismanic Finn Russell has been in stellar form for Bath, and will no doubt add to his highlight reel this year.

Who has won the most championship titles?

Prior to the 21st century, the Six Nations was the Five Nations, becoming six when Italy joined the competition for the 2000 tournament. The competition has taken on various guises and forms throughout its long history.

Of the 128 tournaments, England have won the most outright championships with 29, and 10 shared wins – teams that ended level on points before 1994 shared the title.

England – 29 wins, 10 shared.

Wales – 28 wins, 11 shared.

France – 18 wins, 8 shared.

Ireland – 15 wins, 9 shared.

Scotland – 15 wins, 9 shared.

Italy – 0 wins, 0 shared.

Who has won the most Six Nations titles?

England are the most successful in the championship’s current iteration, having claimed seven Six Nations titles, two of which are Grand Slams – meaning they won every game in that year’s championship.

Wales and France have won six Six Nations titles each since 2000, with an impressive four Grand Slams apiece.

Ireland have won five Six Nations, three of which were Grand Slams, including last year’s tournament - which was the first time they’d done so in front of their home fans in Dublin.

Scotland were the final Five Nations winners in 1999, but have yet to win the Six Nations. Their best finish is third, which they’ve finished in four times.

Italy have never managed to win the Six Nations, either. Their highest finish of fourth came in 2013 after wins over France and Ireland.

England – 7 wins (2 Grand Slams)

Wales – 6 wins (4 Grand Slams)

France – 6 wins (4 Grand Slams)

Ireland – 5 wins (3 Grand Slams)

Scotland – 0 wins (0 Grand Slams)

Italy – 0 wins (0 Grand Slams)

