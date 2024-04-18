Reigning champion Luca Brecel will be determined to put a wobbly year since his remarkable triumph in 2023 behind him and defend his crown.

BBC is the prime broadcaster for the tournament once again, with plenty of TV output and a scattering of radio coverage to help you keep track of everything.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the radio coverage details for the World Snooker Championship 2024.

World Snooker Championship 2024 on radio

The BBC will broadcast frequent, regular updates of World Snooker Championship matches on BBC Radio 5 Live throughout the tournament.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

However, unfortunately BBC will not be airing full live commentary of matches, so you will not be able to follow all of the action via radio alone.

Thankfully, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer will boast wall-to-wall World Snooker Championship TV coverage, so you never have to miss a major moment.

Listen to World Snooker Championship 2024 online

Online radio coverage will be available on the BBC Sounds app.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices - from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

World Snooker Championship 2024 schedule

First round: Saturday 20th – Thursday 25th April

Second round: Thursday 25th – Monday 29th April

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 30th April – Wednesday 1st May

Semi-finals: Thursday 2nd – Saturday 4th May

Final: Sunday 5th – Monday 6th May

