When is the next F1 race? Schedule, date and next Grand Prix details
Check out when the next race on the F1 calendar will go ahead.
The only problem with the first race of a new F1 season is the subsequent wait for the second race.
Max Verstappen whet our appetites for the 2023 season ahead, while Fernando Alonso's top performance in Bahrain has also made us crave the next outing.
However, there is no race on this weekend with fans forced to wait patiently for the next outing; the next chance to see who looks in good shape in the fledgling stages of this campaign.
The calendar boasts plenty of rest breaks between blocks of races to give drivers time to recuperate, meaning patience from fans is required until the next Grand Prix.
But fear not — the 23-race calendar in 2023 is larger than ever! There are more races going ahead between February and November than ever before and we'll be here every lap of the way to bring you all the details.
RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with the next F1 Grand Prix on the schedule for 2023.
When is the next F1 race?
The next F1 Grand Prix is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The race takes place on Sunday 19th March in Jeddah.
It will begin at 5pm UK time.
F1 schedule 2023
All UK time. (S) denotes sprint race qualifying.
March
Sunday 19th March: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah) 5pm
April
Sunday 2nd April: Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne) 3pm
Sunday 30th April: Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku) (S) 12pm
May
Sunday 7th May: Miami Grand Prix (Miami) 8:30pm
Sunday 21st May: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Imola) 2pm
Sunday 28th May: Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo) 2pm
June
Sunday 4th June: Spanish Grand Prix (Barcelona) 2pm
Sunday 18th June: Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal) 7pm
July
Sunday 2nd July: Austrian Grand Prix (Spielberg) (S) 2pm
Sunday 9th July: British Grand Prix (Silverstone) 3pm
Sunday 23rd July: Hungarian Grand Prix (Budapest) 2pm
Sunday 30th July: Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps) (S) 2pm
August
Sunday 27th August: Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort) 2pm
September
Sunday 3rd September: Italian Grand Prix (Monza) 2pm
Sunday 17th September: Singapore Grand Prix (Singapore) 1pm
Sunday 24th September: Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka) 6am
October
Sunday 8th October: Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail) (S) 3pm
Sunday 22nd October: United States Grand Prix (Austin) (S) 8pm
Sunday 29th October: Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City) 8pm
November
Sunday 5th November: Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Sao Paulo) (S) 5pm
Sunday 18th November: Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas) 4am
Sunday 26th November: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina) 1pm
