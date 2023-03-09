Max Verstappen whet our appetites for the 2023 season ahead, while Fernando Alonso's top performance in Bahrain has also made us crave the next outing.

The only problem with the first race of a new F1 season is the subsequent wait for the second race.

However, there is no race on this weekend with fans forced to wait patiently for the next outing; the next chance to see who looks in good shape in the fledgling stages of this campaign.

The calendar boasts plenty of rest breaks between blocks of races to give drivers time to recuperate, meaning patience from fans is required until the next Grand Prix.

But fear not — the 23-race calendar in 2023 is larger than ever! There are more races going ahead between February and November than ever before and we'll be here every lap of the way to bring you all the details.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with the next F1 Grand Prix on the schedule for 2023.

Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2023 | How to watch F1 on TV | F1 beginner's guide | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is the next F1 race?

The next F1 Grand Prix is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The race takes place on Sunday 19th March in Jeddah.

It will begin at 5pm UK time.

F1 schedule 2023

All UK time. (S) denotes sprint race qualifying.

March

Sunday 19th March: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Jeddah) 5pm

April

Sunday 2nd April: Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne) 3pm

Sunday 30th April: Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Baku) (S) 12pm

May

Sunday 7th May: Miami Grand Prix (Miami) 8:30pm

Sunday 21st May: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Imola) 2pm

Sunday 28th May: Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo) 2pm

June

Sunday 4th June: Spanish Grand Prix (Barcelona) 2pm

Sunday 18th June: Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal) 7pm

July

Sunday 2nd July: Austrian Grand Prix (Spielberg) (S) 2pm

Sunday 9th July: British Grand Prix (Silverstone) 3pm

Sunday 23rd July: Hungarian Grand Prix (Budapest) 2pm

Sunday 30th July: Belgian Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps) (S) 2pm

August

Sunday 27th August: Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort) 2pm

September

Sunday 3rd September: Italian Grand Prix (Monza) 2pm

Sunday 17th September: Singapore Grand Prix (Singapore) 1pm

Sunday 24th September: Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka) 6am

October

Sunday 8th October: Qatar Grand Prix (Lusail) (S) 3pm

Sunday 22nd October: United States Grand Prix (Austin) (S) 8pm

Sunday 29th October: Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City) 8pm

November

Sunday 5th November: Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Sao Paulo) (S) 5pm

Sunday 18th November: Las Vegas Grand Prix (Las Vegas) 4am

Sunday 26th November: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina) 1pm

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.