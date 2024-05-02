Spurs are seven points behind Villa with two games in hand on their rivals - however, Tottenham come into the Chelsea clash on the back of consecutive defeats, including a north London derby loss against Arsenal on Sunday.

If Tottenham win their two games in hand, they'll be one point behind Villa ahead of the final three matches of the season.

Chelsea, who drew 2-2 against Aston Villa on Saturday night, find themselves in ninth place and set to miss out on European football once again this campaign - unless their form dramatically turns around.

The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League last season, and they may only better that by a couple of spots this year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Tottenham?

Chelsea v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 2nd May 2024.

Chelsea v Tottenham kick-off time

Chelsea v Tottenham will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Listen to Chelsea v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Chelsea v Tottenham in the USA

You can watch Chelsea v Tottenham live on FuboTV at 2:30pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Chelsea v Tottenham odds

