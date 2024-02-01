Six Nations 2024 on TV: Schedule, TV channels and live stream
Check out the full Six Nations 2024 TV schedule, including kick-off times, channel details and live stream information for the whole tournament.
Free-to-air sports fans, rejoice! The Six Nations is back for the 2024 edition, and all 15 matches will be shown live on terrestrial TV for the nation to savour.
Reigning champions Ireland and 2022 victors France are the pre-tournament favourites to go all the way this time around.
Each suffered a narrow victory in the recent Rugby World Cup 2023, and will be determined to channel their focus into hoisting silverware aloft at the next opportunity.
Remarkably, England went furthest of the Six Nations teams during the RWC, despite torrid pre-tournament form and an air of pessimism. Coach Steve Borthwick will hope to build on an encouraging showing in France last year.
Scotland and Wales are battling to restore their former glory, while Italy appear to be on an upward trajectory after ending their 36-match Six Nations losing streak in 2022. They will hope to disrupt the tournament this time around.
Fans across the country will be delighted to see the competition remain on BBC and ITV for another year, and we have all the information below.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details for the Six Nations 2024.
Six Nations 2024 on TV
Every game will be shown live on BBC and ITV throughout the duration of the tournament.
BBC One and ITV1 will show each of the games, exposing millions to elite rugby union action on free-to-air TV.
Games will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, so you don't have to miss a moment - even on the move.
You can tune into either platform via a range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops and smartphones, meaning you can catch every tackle, turnover and try.
Check out which channel each match will be shown on throughout the competition.
Six Nations 2024 TV schedule
All UK time.
Round One
Friday 2nd February
France v Ireland (8pm) ITV1
Saturday 3rd February
Italy v England (2:15pm) ITV1
Wales v Scotland (4:45pm) BBC One
Round Two
Saturday 10th February
Scotland v France (2:15pm) BBC One
England v Wales (4:45pm) ITV1
Sunday 11th February
Ireland v Italy (3pm) ITV1
Round Three
Saturday 24th February
Ireland v Wales (2.15pm) ITV1
Scotland v England (4:45pm) BBC One
Sunday 25th February
France v Italy (3pm) ITV1
Round Four
Saturday 9th March
Italy v Scotland (2:15pm) ITV1
England v Ireland (4:45pm) ITV1
Sunday 10th March
Wales v France (3pm) BBC One
Round Five
Saturday 16th March
Wales v Italy (2:15pm) BBC One
Ireland v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV1
France v England (8pm) ITV1
