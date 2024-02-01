Each suffered a narrow victory in the recent Rugby World Cup 2023, and will be determined to channel their focus into hoisting silverware aloft at the next opportunity.

Remarkably, England went furthest of the Six Nations teams during the RWC, despite torrid pre-tournament form and an air of pessimism. Coach Steve Borthwick will hope to build on an encouraging showing in France last year.

Scotland and Wales are battling to restore their former glory, while Italy appear to be on an upward trajectory after ending their 36-match Six Nations losing streak in 2022. They will hope to disrupt the tournament this time around.

Fans across the country will be delighted to see the competition remain on BBC and ITV for another year, and we have all the information below.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details for the Six Nations 2024.

Six Nations 2024 on TV

Every game will be shown live on BBC and ITV throughout the duration of the tournament.

BBC One and ITV1 will show each of the games, exposing millions to elite rugby union action on free-to-air TV.

Games will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, so you don't have to miss a moment - even on the move.

You can tune into either platform via a range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops and smartphones, meaning you can catch every tackle, turnover and try.

Check out which channel each match will be shown on throughout the competition.

Six Nations 2024 TV schedule

All UK time.

Round One

Friday 2nd February

France v Ireland (8pm) ITV1

Saturday 3rd February

Italy v England (2:15pm) ITV1

Wales v Scotland (4:45pm) BBC One

Round Two

Saturday 10th February

Scotland v France (2:15pm) BBC One

England v Wales (4:45pm) ITV1

Sunday 11th February

Ireland v Italy (3pm) ITV1

Round Three

Saturday 24th February

Ireland v Wales (2.15pm) ITV1

Scotland v England (4:45pm) BBC One

Sunday 25th February

France v Italy (3pm) ITV1

Round Four

Saturday 9th March

Italy v Scotland (2:15pm) ITV1

England v Ireland (4:45pm) ITV1

Sunday 10th March

Wales v France (3pm) BBC One

Round Five

Saturday 16th March

Wales v Italy (2:15pm) BBC One

Ireland v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV1

France v England (8pm) ITV1

