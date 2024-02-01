Irish legend O'Driscoll spoke to Radio Times magazine in the build-up to the tournament with his predictions, hopes and concerns.

Six Nations 2024 predictions

Interview by James Mannion. First featured in Radio Times magazine.

Brian O'Driscoll

Ireland (133 caps, 1999-2014)

Another quarter-final defeat at the World Cup still hurts. The months since have been hard.

Retirements mean we’ve lost Johnny Sexton’s great leadership and also Keith Earls, but you can’t immediately cast aside all those who won’t be involved in the next World Cup.

New captain Peter O’Mahony might not seem a long-term prospect at 34, but it’s not inconceivable he might get to Australia 2027. He has huge authority in the squad.

Ireland’s first fixture is France away, the match that has decided the championship for the last few years. Win and you have momentum, lose and you’re against the ropes immediately.

The half backs are always key, with Jack Crowley most likely taking over from Sexton as kicker and orchestrator. He has just nine caps, many of them off the bench, so fans will need to be patient with him.

Calvin Nash has one cap and isn’t guaranteed selection, but there’s a voltage when he gets the ball and he can create problems.

RadioTimes.com says...

There's a strong sense that 2023 was Ireland's year, their opportunity, their time. But it wasn't.

They looked masterful in the Six Nations, though last year's edition had the air of a starter prior to the World Cup main course. For the sake of the metaphor, the Irish filled up on bread and couldn't press on as much as they would have liked during the RWC.

Andy Farrell's men must undergo a transition following Johnny Sexton's departure from the scene. They remain one of two clear favourites, but France, with the home advantage of their meeting swinging in favour of Les Bleus, may pip them to the title.

Prediction: 2nd

