Six Nations 2024 predictions

Interview by James Mannion. First featured in Radio Times magazine.

Shane Williams

Wales (87 caps, 2000-2011)

It’s a difficult time for Welsh rugby with all that’s happened over the last 24 months. Issues surrounding wages and funding mean the regions have lost experienced players, and Louis Rees-Zammit has quit rugby for the NFL.

Add to that the retirements of players like Dan Biggar, and it means it’s a time for exciting young talent. But this Six Nations is a big ask.

We didn’t know much about Mackenzie Martin, Cameron Winnett or Ioan Lloyd last season. Now they and others must take the chance with two hands.

I didn’t expect Dafydd Jenkins, at the age of 21, would become captain so early, but he was the go-to second row at the World Cup and coach Warren Gatland likes his attitude. Warren did something similar with the little-known Sam Warburton when I was playing, and I’m sure Dafydd will do a great job.

Wales will target their home games — facing Ireland and England away in successive matches will be tough — with third or fourth place looking realistic.

RadioTimes.com says...

A team in a near-constant state of transition, or so it seems, in recent years. Fresh faces will aim to make their mark in a team crying out for fruit among the next generation crop.

Wales' form has been fairly dire in recent times, and the increasing competitiveness among teams around them will add pressure to Warren Gatland's men on home soil.

Defeat against Scotland on the opening day would be cause for concern ahead of away trips to England and Ireland, before a return home to welcome France. Their Super Saturday clash with Italy could become a duel to avoid the wooden spoon.

Prediction: 5th

