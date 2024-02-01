Six Nations 2024 fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and results
The full list of Six Nations 2024 fixtures, including dates, times and knockout round information.
It's that time of year again. The Six Nations 2024 returns to our screens to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the competition in its current format.
England enter this tournament as the most successful team since the turn of the century, with seven titles, but they face mighty – and rising – opposition in the shape of Ireland and France.
France and Wales can draw level with the English haul if they clinch the title in 2024, while Ireland can gain parity with France should they retain the crown they won in 2023.
The French and Irish teams appear a cut above the rest going into this edition, and they will collide in a huge opening showdown in Marseille.
England will likely lead the pack of dark horses hoping to pounce on any slip-ups, Wales and Scotland will duel to stay competitive, while an increasingly confident Italy will hope to stir the pot in their bid to avoid another wooden spoon.
More like this
RadioTimes.com brings you the full fixture list – and results – for the Six Nations 2024.
Six Nations 2024 fixtures
All UK time.
Round One
Friday 2nd February
France v Ireland (8pm) ITV1
Saturday 3rd February
Italy v England (2:15pm) ITV1
Wales v Scotland (4:45pm) BBC One
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Round Two
Saturday 10th February
Scotland v France (2:15pm) BBC One
England v Wales (4:45pm) ITV1
Sunday 11th February
Ireland v Italy (3pm) ITV1
Round Three
Saturday 24th February
Ireland v Wales (2.15pm) ITV1
Scotland v England (4:45pm) BBC One
Sunday 25th February
France v Italy (3pm) ITV1
Round Four
Saturday 9th March
Italy v Scotland (2:15pm) ITV1
England v Ireland (4:45pm) ITV1
Sunday 10th March
Wales v France (3pm) BBC One
Round Five
Saturday 16th March
Wales v Italy (2:15pm) BBC One
Ireland v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV1
France v England (8pm) ITV1
Six Nations 2024 results
-
Live sport on TV this week
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.