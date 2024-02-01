France and Wales can draw level with the English haul if they clinch the title in 2024, while Ireland can gain parity with France should they retain the crown they won in 2023.

The French and Irish teams appear a cut above the rest going into this edition, and they will collide in a huge opening showdown in Marseille.

England will likely lead the pack of dark horses hoping to pounce on any slip-ups, Wales and Scotland will duel to stay competitive, while an increasingly confident Italy will hope to stir the pot in their bid to avoid another wooden spoon.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full fixture list – and results – for the Six Nations 2024.

Six Nations 2024 fixtures

All UK time.

Round One

Friday 2nd February

France v Ireland (8pm) ITV1

Saturday 3rd February

Italy v England (2:15pm) ITV1

Wales v Scotland (4:45pm) BBC One

Round Two

Saturday 10th February

Scotland v France (2:15pm) BBC One

England v Wales (4:45pm) ITV1

Sunday 11th February

Ireland v Italy (3pm) ITV1

Round Three

Saturday 24th February

Ireland v Wales (2.15pm) ITV1

Scotland v England (4:45pm) BBC One

Sunday 25th February

France v Italy (3pm) ITV1

Round Four

Saturday 9th March

Italy v Scotland (2:15pm) ITV1

England v Ireland (4:45pm) ITV1

Sunday 10th March

Wales v France (3pm) BBC One

Round Five

Saturday 16th March

Wales v Italy (2:15pm) BBC One

Ireland v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV1

France v England (8pm) ITV1

Six Nations 2024 results

-

