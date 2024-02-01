When do Wales play next? Next match at Six Nations 2024
All the details about Wales' next match in the Six Nations 2024.
Wales head into the Six Nations 2024 determined to find consistency following a shocking showing in last year's edition.
Warren Gatland's men fell to four deserved defeats in 2023, and were only spared from the wooden spoon by a 12-point winning margin over Italy.
Wales hammered Australia 40-6 at the Rugby World Cup to offer some glimmers of light, but a disappointing showing to lose 29-17 against Argentina in the knockout rounds represented a major missed opportunity.
To make matters worse for Wales, winger Louis Rees-Zammit dropped a bombshell on his team just weeks prior to the Six Nations 2024. He announced he was leaving rugby union behind, aged 22, to pursue a shot at playing in the NFL.
Gatland will be determined to galvanise his team going into 2024, but it looks like a case of simply keeping Welsh heads above water as opposed to challenging at the business end.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Wales' next match at the Six Nations 2024.
When do Wales play next in the Six Nations 2024?
Wales will play Scotland on Saturday 3rd February 2024 at 4:45pm UK time in the Six Nations 2024 Round One.
Wales fixtures and results – Six Nations 2024
All UK time.
Round One
Saturday 3rd February
Wales v Scotland (4:45pm) BBC One
Round Two
Saturday 10th February
England v Wales (4:45pm) ITV1
Round Three
Saturday 24th February
Ireland v Wales (2.15pm) ITV1
Round Four
Sunday 10th March
Wales v France (3pm) BBC One
Round Five
Saturday 16th March
Wales v Italy (2:15pm) BBC One
Live sport on TV this week
