Wales hammered Australia 40-6 at the Rugby World Cup to offer some glimmers of light, but a disappointing showing to lose 29-17 against Argentina in the knockout rounds represented a major missed opportunity.

To make matters worse for Wales, winger Louis Rees-Zammit dropped a bombshell on his team just weeks prior to the Six Nations 2024. He announced he was leaving rugby union behind, aged 22, to pursue a shot at playing in the NFL.

Gatland will be determined to galvanise his team going into 2024, but it looks like a case of simply keeping Welsh heads above water as opposed to challenging at the business end.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Wales' next match at the Six Nations 2024.

When do Wales play next in the Six Nations 2024?

Wales will play Scotland on Saturday 3rd February 2024 at 4:45pm UK time in the Six Nations 2024 Round One.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Wales fixtures and results – Six Nations 2024

All UK time.

Round One

Saturday 3rd February

Wales v Scotland (4:45pm) BBC One

Round Two

Saturday 10th February

England v Wales (4:45pm) ITV1

Round Three

Saturday 24th February

Ireland v Wales (2.15pm) ITV1

Round Four

Sunday 10th March

Wales v France (3pm) BBC One

Round Five

Saturday 16th March

Wales v Italy (2:15pm) BBC One

Live sport on TV this week

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.