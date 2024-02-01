When do Scotland play next? Next match at Six Nations 2024
All the details about Scotland's next match in the Six Nations 2024.
Scotland will aim to build on recent green shoots as they enter the Six Nations 2024 with a balanced blend of optimism and realism.
The Scots enjoyed a very solid showing last year with three victories, including a triumph over England at Twickenham.
They were dealt a rough hand at the Rugby World Cup, though, placed in a group with Six Nations 2023 champions Ireland and eventual RWC victors South Africa, and ultimately failed to cause an upset.
Gregor Townsend's men defeat the teams they're supposed to and generally steer clear of major upsets.
Scotland are expected to push for another three victories this time around, but many will hope they can land a killer blow against one of the frontrunners.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Scotland's next match at the Six Nations 2024.
When do Scotland play next in the Six Nations 2024?
Scotland will play Wales on Saturday 3rd February 2024 at 4:45pm UK time in the Six Nations 2024 Round One.
Scotland fixtures and results – Six Nations 2024
All UK time.
Round One
Saturday 3rd February
Wales v Scotland (4:45pm) BBC One
Round Two
Saturday 10th February
Scotland v France (2:15pm) BBC One
Round Three
Saturday 24th February
Scotland v England (4:45pm) BBC One
Round Four
Saturday 9th March
Italy v Scotland (2:15pm) ITV1
Round Five
Saturday 16th March
Ireland v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV1
