They were dealt a rough hand at the Rugby World Cup, though, placed in a group with Six Nations 2023 champions Ireland and eventual RWC victors South Africa, and ultimately failed to cause an upset.

Gregor Townsend's men defeat the teams they're supposed to and generally steer clear of major upsets.

Scotland are expected to push for another three victories this time around, but many will hope they can land a killer blow against one of the frontrunners.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Scotland's next match at the Six Nations 2024.

When do Scotland play next in the Six Nations 2024?

Scotland will play Wales on Saturday 3rd February 2024 at 4:45pm UK time in the Six Nations 2024 Round One.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Scotland fixtures and results – Six Nations 2024

All UK time.

Round One

Saturday 3rd February

Wales v Scotland (4:45pm) BBC One

Round Two

Saturday 10th February

Scotland v France (2:15pm) BBC One

Round Three

Saturday 24th February

Scotland v England (4:45pm) BBC One

Round Four

Saturday 9th March

Italy v Scotland (2:15pm) ITV1

Round Five

Saturday 16th March

Ireland v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV1

Live sport on TV this week

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.