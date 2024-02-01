Six Nations 2024 matches this weekend: Fixtures and TV coverage – Saturday 2nd/Sunday 3rd February
Your complete guide to Six Nations 2024 matches on today, including kick-off times and TV coverage details.
The opening weekend of Six Nations 2024 action has arrived, with some firecracker match-ups to savour in the first round of matches.
You can't win a title on day one, but you can lose it. France host Ireland in Marseille to kick-start the Irish title defence in the most difficult way imaginable.
2022 champions France and 2023 champions Ireland are the clear favourites to go the distance in 2024, and their hopes will be solidified or smashed in the very first outing of the competition.
Elsewhere, England begin with a trip to Rome and Wales take on Scotland to raise the curtain on another unpredictable edition of the Six Nations.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the Six Nations 2024 matches coming up on TV this weekend
More like this
Six Nations 2024 matches this weekend
This weekend's matches will set the tone for the competition to come. France v Ireland is probably the biggest game of the tournament.
The victors in that one will take a massive advantage into the remainder of their games.
England will hope to stave off a buoyant Italian side, while Wales and Scotland battle for a return to competitiveness in 2024.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Round One
All UK time.
Friday 2nd February
France v Ireland (8pm) ITV1
Saturday 3rd February
Italy v England (2:15pm) ITV1
Wales v Scotland (4:45pm) BBC One
Six Nations 2024 matches next weekend
All UK time.
Round Two
Saturday 10th February
Scotland v France (2:15pm) BBC One
England v Wales (4:45pm) ITV1
Sunday 11th February
Ireland v Italy (3pm) ITV1
Live sport on TV this week
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.