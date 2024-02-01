2022 champions France and 2023 champions Ireland are the clear favourites to go the distance in 2024, and their hopes will be solidified or smashed in the very first outing of the competition.

Elsewhere, England begin with a trip to Rome and Wales take on Scotland to raise the curtain on another unpredictable edition of the Six Nations.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the Six Nations 2024 matches coming up on TV this weekend

Six Nations 2024 matches this weekend

This weekend's matches will set the tone for the competition to come. France v Ireland is probably the biggest game of the tournament.

The victors in that one will take a massive advantage into the remainder of their games.

England will hope to stave off a buoyant Italian side, while Wales and Scotland battle for a return to competitiveness in 2024.

Round One

All UK time.

Friday 2nd February

France v Ireland (8pm) ITV1

Saturday 3rd February

Italy v England (2:15pm) ITV1

Wales v Scotland (4:45pm) BBC One

Six Nations 2024 matches next weekend

All UK time.

Round Two

Saturday 10th February

Scotland v France (2:15pm) BBC One

England v Wales (4:45pm) ITV1

Sunday 11th February

Ireland v Italy (3pm) ITV1

