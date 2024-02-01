Ireland will be determined to lift the trophy 12 months on from their Grand Slam victory in the 2023 edition.

They face stern competition from 2022 champions France, while England are likely to lie in wait for any shock results to offer a route to the title for themselves.

Fans across the nation boast a range of options to enjoy the action, from extensive TV coverage to comprehensive radio commentary.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the radio coverage details for the Six Nations 2024.

Six Nations 2024 on radio

The BBC will broadcast live coverage of all 15 Six Nations matches across its radio platforms throughout the tournament.

Every match will be live on either BBC Radio 5 Live or BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

Listen to Six Nations 2024 online

Online radio coverage – including BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra – will be available on the BBC Sounds app or via the BBC Sport website.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices - from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Six Nations 2024 radio schedule

All UK time.

Round One

Friday 2nd February

France v Ireland (8pm) BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday 3rd February

Italy v England (2:15pm) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Wales v Scotland (4:45pm) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Round Two

Saturday 10th February

Scotland v France (2:15pm) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

England v Wales (4:45pm) BBC Radio 5 Live

Sunday 11th February

Ireland v Italy (3pm) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Round Three

Saturday 24th February

Ireland v Wales (2.15pm) BBC – TBC

Scotland v England (4:45pm) BBC – TBC

Sunday 25th February

France v Italy (3pm) BBC – TBC

Round Four

Saturday 9th March

Italy v Scotland (2:15pm) BBC – TBC

England v Ireland (4:45pm) BBC – TBC

Sunday 10th March

Wales v France (3pm) BBC – TBC

Round Five

Saturday 16th March

Wales v Italy (2:15pm) BBC – TBC

Ireland v Scotland (4:45pm) BBC – TBC

France v England (8pm) BBC – TBC

