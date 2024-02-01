Six Nations 2024 radio coverage: Listen to every match live on radio and online
Your complete guide to listening to the Six Nations 2024 live on radio and online.
The Six Nations is back for another drama-soaked edition and, whether you're at home, in the car or anywhere else in the country, you can listen to all the action live.
Radio coverage of the Six Nations falls exclusively to BBC once again, as it brings live broadcasts of all 15 matches throughout the competition.
Ireland will be determined to lift the trophy 12 months on from their Grand Slam victory in the 2023 edition.
They face stern competition from 2022 champions France, while England are likely to lie in wait for any shock results to offer a route to the title for themselves.
Fans across the nation boast a range of options to enjoy the action, from extensive TV coverage to comprehensive radio commentary.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the radio coverage details for the Six Nations 2024.
Six Nations 2024 on radio
The BBC will broadcast live coverage of all 15 Six Nations matches across its radio platforms throughout the tournament.
Every match will be live on either BBC Radio 5 Live or BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.
BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.
Listen to Six Nations 2024 online
Online radio coverage – including BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra – will be available on the BBC Sounds app or via the BBC Sport website.
This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices - from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.
Six Nations 2024 radio schedule
All UK time.
Round One
Friday 2nd February
France v Ireland (8pm) BBC Radio 5 Live
Saturday 3rd February
Italy v England (2:15pm) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
Wales v Scotland (4:45pm) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
Round Two
Saturday 10th February
Scotland v France (2:15pm) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
England v Wales (4:45pm) BBC Radio 5 Live
Sunday 11th February
Ireland v Italy (3pm) BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra
Round Three
Saturday 24th February
Ireland v Wales (2.15pm) BBC – TBC
Scotland v England (4:45pm) BBC – TBC
Sunday 25th February
France v Italy (3pm) BBC – TBC
Round Four
Saturday 9th March
Italy v Scotland (2:15pm) BBC – TBC
England v Ireland (4:45pm) BBC – TBC
Sunday 10th March
Wales v France (3pm) BBC – TBC
Round Five
Saturday 16th March
Wales v Italy (2:15pm) BBC – TBC
Ireland v Scotland (4:45pm) BBC – TBC
France v England (8pm) BBC – TBC
