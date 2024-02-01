English legend Dallaglio spoke to Radio Times magazine in the build-up to the tournament with his predictions, hopes and concerns.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up Lawrence Dallaglio's Six Nations 2024 predictions for England ahead of the tournament.

Six Nations 2024 predictions

Interview by James Mannion. First featured in Radio Times magazine.

Lawrence Dallaglio

England (85 caps, 1995-2007)

England finished third at the World Cup, although they were by no means the third-best team in the world. Coach Steve Borthwick inherited a lot of damaged goods, has brought in new coaches and, with Owen Farrell stepping back from England duties, has now made Jamie George captain.

Jamie will create a reconnection between the team and the fans. I admire Owen but you waste the joker by making the fly half captain, because most rugby decisions are given at the breakdown, where the forwards are.

Maro Itoje and Henry Slade will be important, while Tom Pearson and Ben Spencer have a big future. This is Steve’s opportunity to make his mark, especially as it will be difficult for France and Ireland to fix the psychological disappointment of missing out at the World Cup.

England have lost more games than they’ve won in the last three Six Nations. I don’t expect them to win the grand slam, but winning more games than they lose would be progress.

RadioTimes.com says...

England enter the Six Nations in a state of quiet optimism. And that feels like the right place to be, as opposed to being lumbered with expectations beyond their means.

Borthwick purchased space to breathe during a heartening World Cup campaign, which culminated in the narrowest of losses to eventual champions South Africa in the semi-finals.

England are not the third best team in world rugby, but will stake their claim to be 'best of the rest' in the Six Nations, outside of France and Ireland. The trip to Scotland is pivotal.

Prediction: 3rd

