England fared little better in their Rugby World Cup warm-up matches, with three defeats in four, but showed up in the tournament proper.

They finished third, but their pinnacle performance proved to be their only defeat of the tournament, a narrow 16-15 defeat to eventual world champions South Africa.

England will be expected to topple Italy, Scotland and Wales to position themselves well in case of errors from the elite frontrunners, France and Ireland.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about England's next match at the Six Nations 2024.

When do England play next in the Six Nations 2024?

England will play Italy on Saturday 3rd February 2024 at 2:15pm UK time in the Six Nations 2024 Round One.

England fixtures and results – Six Nations 2024

All UK time.

Round One

Saturday 3rd February

Italy v England (2:15pm) ITV1

Round Two

Saturday 10th February

England v Wales (4:45pm) ITV1

Round Three

Saturday 24th February

Scotland v England (4:45pm) BBC One

Round Four

Saturday 9th March

England v Ireland (4:45pm) ITV1

Round Five

Saturday 16th March

France v England (8pm) ITV1

