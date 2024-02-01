When do England play next? Next match at Six Nations 2024
All the details about England's next match in the Six Nations 2024.
England will hope to build on an encouraging Rugby World Cup 2023 campaign as they return to action in the Six Nations 2024.
Borthwick failed to convince fans during the last edition of the tournament as his side lost three of their five outings, including a 53-10 destruction at the hands of France at Twickenham.
England fared little better in their Rugby World Cup warm-up matches, with three defeats in four, but showed up in the tournament proper.
They finished third, but their pinnacle performance proved to be their only defeat of the tournament, a narrow 16-15 defeat to eventual world champions South Africa.
England will be expected to topple Italy, Scotland and Wales to position themselves well in case of errors from the elite frontrunners, France and Ireland.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about England's next match at the Six Nations 2024.
When do England play next in the Six Nations 2024?
England will play Italy on Saturday 3rd February 2024 at 2:15pm UK time in the Six Nations 2024 Round One.
England fixtures and results – Six Nations 2024
All UK time.
Round One
Saturday 3rd February
Italy v England (2:15pm) ITV1
Round Two
Saturday 10th February
England v Wales (4:45pm) ITV1
Round Three
Saturday 24th February
Scotland v England (4:45pm) BBC One
Round Four
Saturday 9th March
England v Ireland (4:45pm) ITV1
Round Five
Saturday 16th March
France v England (8pm) ITV1
