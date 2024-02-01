When do Ireland play next? Next match at Six Nations 2024
All the details about Ireland's next match in the Six Nations 2024.
Ireland enter the Six Nations 2024 seeking to defend their title, despite mounting opposition in the annual competition.
The 2023 champions enjoyed a Grand Slam, a clean sweep, on their way to their first title since 2018.
Andy Farrell's men put together an 18-match winning streak during 2022 and 2023, which came to an abrupt end with defeat to New Zealand in a box-office Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash. That wasn't supposed to happen.
Ireland failed to make the most of their opportunity to clinch a maiden World Cup title – or even a first appearance in the semi-finals – and the pressure is back on for Farrell's team to bounce back.
They will have to do so without talismanic captain Johnny Sexton, who retired following that defeat to the All Blacks.
More like this
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Ireland's next match at the Six Nations 2024.
When do Ireland play next in the Six Nations 2024?
Ireland will play France on Friday 2nd February 2024 at 8pm UK time in the Six Nations 2024 Round One.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Ireland fixtures and results – Six Nations 2024
All UK time.
Round One
Friday 2nd February
France v Ireland (8pm) ITV1
Round Two
Sunday 11th February
Ireland v Italy (3pm) ITV1
Round Three
Saturday 24th February
Ireland v Wales (2.15pm) ITV1
Round Four
Saturday 9th March
England v Ireland (4:45pm) ITV1
Round Five
Saturday 16th March
Ireland v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV1
Live sport on TV this week
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.