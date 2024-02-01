Andy Farrell's men put together an 18-match winning streak during 2022 and 2023, which came to an abrupt end with defeat to New Zealand in a box-office Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash. That wasn't supposed to happen.

Ireland failed to make the most of their opportunity to clinch a maiden World Cup title – or even a first appearance in the semi-finals – and the pressure is back on for Farrell's team to bounce back.

They will have to do so without talismanic captain Johnny Sexton, who retired following that defeat to the All Blacks.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Ireland's next match at the Six Nations 2024.

When do Ireland play next in the Six Nations 2024?

Ireland will play France on Friday 2nd February 2024 at 8pm UK time in the Six Nations 2024 Round One.

Ireland fixtures and results – Six Nations 2024

All UK time.

Round One

Friday 2nd February

France v Ireland (8pm) ITV1

Round Two

Sunday 11th February

Ireland v Italy (3pm) ITV1

Round Three

Saturday 24th February

Ireland v Wales (2.15pm) ITV1

Round Four

Saturday 9th March

England v Ireland (4:45pm) ITV1

Round Five

Saturday 16th March

Ireland v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV1

