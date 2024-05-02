Martínez was also forced off in Villa's 2-2 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, with the goalkeeper fighting to be fit for the second leg next week.

Emery's side, who would play either Fiorentina or Club Brugge if they reach the final, are desperate to lift the Europa Conference League this season for what would be their first major trophy since 1996.

As well as hoping to pick up silverware, Villa are battling to finish in the top four to secure Champions League football for next season.

More like this

They're in a shootout with Tottenham for fourth, and they boast a seven point lead on their rivals - though Spurs hold two games in hand.

Olympiacos, who beat Fenerbahçe in the quarter-finals on penalties, have won five of their last seven games in all competitions, and with the likes of former Wolves forward Daniel Podence in their ranks, they'll fancy their chance of causing Villa a few problems.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Olympiacos on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Aston Villa v Olympiacos?

Aston Villa v Olympiacos will take place on Thursday 2nd May 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Olympiacos kick-off time

Aston Villa v Olympiacos will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Olympiacos on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Olympiacos online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Aston Villa v Olympiacos on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Aston Villa v Olympiacos odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (4/9) Draw (15/4) Olympiacos (11/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.