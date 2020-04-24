20 Stranger Things questions for your home pub quiz
Test your knowledge of the hit '80s-set sci-fi series....
Among the many activities that have emerged to keep the nation entertained during the ongoing lockdown, few have proven more popular than the video chat pub quiz - with people across the country making use of a range of video messaging apps to test their general knowledge.
And when it comes to your turn to host, you'll need a list of questions pitched at just the right difficulty level - while it might also be fun to ask loads of questions along one topic or theme.
So we've put together a quiz themed on one of Netflix's biggest hits - '80s throwback sci-fi series Stranger Things.
Feel free to use it at your next Zoom quiz gathering – we won’t tell!
And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.
More like this
Ready, steady, quiz…
Questions
- In the first season of Stranger Things, one character became a viral sensation despite vanishing early on in the run. What was her name?
- In season 2, which former Lord of the Rings star joined the cast as Joyce Byers new love interest?
- Stranger Things takes place in a fictional rural town called Hawkins - but what US state is it in?
- What are the first names of the Duffer brothers, who created the show?
- What game are the boys in Stranger Things frequently shown to enjoy playing - including at the very beginning of the show?
- At the start of the second season, the boys go dressed up as characters from what popular film for Halloween?
- What is the name of Dustin's girlfriend whom he meets at Science Camp between seasons 2 and 3?
- What is the name of the ice cream parlour at which Steve works in season 3?
- In season 1 what unusual item does Joyce use as a method of communication to try and get into contact with her son?
- What is the name of the private investigator played by Fleabag star Brett Gelman in seasons 2 and 3?
- What song by the Clash plays a prominent part in season 1?
- In what year does Stranger Things begin?
- What is the name of Lucas' younger sister?
- What foodstuff is Eleven a huge fan of - living off a stolen supply of them when she was stranded in the woods?
- What is the name of the malevolent entity that possesses Will in season 2?
- What name is given to the slingshot frequently used by Lucas?
- What is the name given to the CIA experiments of which Eleven's mother was a participant?
- What creative hobby does Jonathan pursue?
- What arcade game is Max shown to be particularly good at?
- Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, went onto star an film adaptation of which popular '80s-set novel?
- For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.
Answers
- Barb
- Sean Astin
- Indiana
- Matt and Ross
- Dungeons and Dragons
- Ghostbusters
- Suzie
- Scoops Ahoy!
- Christmas Lights
- Murray Baumann
- Should I Stay or Should I Go
- 1983
- Erica
- Eggo Waffles
- The Mind Flayer
- The Wrist Rocket
- Project MK Ultra
- Photography
- Dig Dug
- It
Can't get enough quizzing? Try some of our other quizzes now:
- General knowledge quiz questions and answers
- Kids general knowledge quiz questions and answers
- TV quiz questions and answers
- Music quiz questions and answers
- Sport quiz questions and answers
- Food and drink quiz questions and answers
- Geography quiz questions and answers
- Easy pub quiz questions and answers
- The Crown quiz questions and answers
- Friends quiz questions and answers
- Game of Thrones quiz questions and answers
- Breaking Bad quiz questions and answers
- Peaky Blinders quiz questions and answers
- Soaps quiz questions and answers
- Netflix quiz questions and answers
- Doctor Who quiz questions and answers
- Marvel quiz questions and answers
- Harry Potter quiz questions and answers
- Disney quiz questions and answers
- James Bond quiz questions and answers
- Star Wars quiz questions and answers
- Comedy quiz questions and answers
- Family pub quiz questions and answers
- Hard pub quiz questions and answers
- Science quiz questions and answers
- Technology quiz questions and answers
- 2000s music quiz questions and answers
- 90s music quiz questions and answers
- 80s quiz questions and answers
- 70s music quiz questions and answers
- 60s music quiz questions and answers
- Sci-Fi quiz questions and answers
- History quiz questions and answers
- The Simpsons quiz questions and answers
- Football quiz questions and answers
- Cricket quiz questions and answers
- Tennis quiz questions and answers
- Golf quiz questions and answers
- Boxing quiz questions and answers
- Capital cities quiz questions and answers
- True or false quiz questions and answers
- Politics quiz questions and answers
- Travel quiz questions and answers
- Action movie quiz questions and answers
- Tie breaker quiz questions and answers
- WWE Wrestling quiz questions and answers
- Travel quiz questions and answers
- Biology quiz questions and answers
- Reality TV quiz questions and answers
- Eurovision quiz questions and answers
- Sitcom quiz questions and answers
- Royal family questions and answers
- Emmerdale quiz questions and answers
- EastEnders quiz questions and answers