20 The Crown questions and answers for your home pub quiz

As the nation’s lockdown period continues, so too does our determination to keep in touch with friends and family scattered all over the country and beyond. And what better way to bring people together than with a weekly virtual pub quiz?

Of course, thinking up fresh new questions week after week can pose a challenge – which is where RadioTimes.com comes in, with our slate of themed pub quiz questions spanning genres, topics and franchises.

This is The Crown home pub quiz – history and royalist buffs, you’ve come to the right place, with questions ranging from real-life events and people, to the actors who portrayed them in Netflix’s award-winning drama series. Just like the Queen’s recent speech to the nation (“We will meet again…”), it promises to bring everyone together.

If you’re on the lookout for something a bit more general, you can check out bumper general knowledge pub quiz. And in the weeks ahead, why not try out our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz?

Questions

For how many years was the real-life Winston Churchill prime minister for? A bonus point if you can name the actor who played him in The Crown. Which actress is set to play Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown series five, succeeding Olivia Colman? In what year did The Crown’s first season, starring Claire Foy, first premiere on Netflix? What was the real-life family nickname of King George VI, father to Queen Elizabeth II? To the nearest million, how many people in Britain watched the real-life coronation of Queen Elizabeth II? What was the profession of Galina Ulanova, the woman whose photograph the Queen discovers hidden in her husband Philip’s briefcase during The Crown? What annual custom did the Queen adopt after Lord Altrincham urged her to ‘modernise’ the monarchy in the late 1950s? Where did the Duke and Duchess of Windsor visit in 1937, later causing controversy for the royal family? Name the boarding school where both Prince Philip and later Prince Charles attended. Name the real-life model who had an affair with the Secretary of State for War, John Profumo. In which African country did the Queen famously dance the foxtrot in 1961? What year was Prince Edward, the youngest of Queen Elizabeth II’s four children, born? Name all the actors who have played Antony Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, over the past three seasons of The Crown. In series three, Queen Elizabeth II visits Winston Churchill on his deathbed. Was this historically accurate? The Crown series three has been criticised for not featuring Princess Anne’s wedding. What was the name of the man she married in 1973? Name the British actress who played Clementine Churchill in The Crown series one. Olivia Colman, who currently plays Queen Elizabeth II, won an Oscar for playing another royal. Name the royal in question. The Crown’s first series covers Elizabeth’s younger years. From what year in history did The Crown series one cover? Name the actress who will play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown series four. During series three, we see Prince Charles sent to Wales to learn Welsh. Name the Welsh castle where his 1969 investiture took place.

Answers

Nine years. Bonus point answer: John Lithgow. Imelda Staunton. November 2016. Bertie. 27 million. Ballerina. The Christmas address. Berlin. Gordonstoun. Christine Keeler. Ghana. 1964. Matthew Goode (season 2) and Ben Daniels (season 3). No. Captain Mark Phillips. Harriet Walter. Anne, Queen of Great Britain. 1947 (beginning with Elizabeth’s marriage to Philip). Gillian Anderson. Caernarfon Castle, Wales.

Want something to watch tonight? Check out our full TV Guide