However, football fans may be interested in Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) cards, in particular, tying into the biggest leagues in the sport and changing based on club performance.

Fifa Ultimate Team (FUT) has become an all-encompassing beast of a game mode in FIFA 23 , with Heroes and ICONS , TOTW and Ones To Watch cards all up for grabs.

It may be a bit of a gamble but there are some huge potential upgrades on offer, so here are RTTK cards explained and how to track them.

FIFA 23 RTTK explained

Road to the Knockouts cards are special FUT cards of players whose teams are competing in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

However, much like in last year's FIFA 22, RTTK cards can earn two upgrades throughout the season that will improve stats - but these upgrades are dependent on the club's real-life performance in the above tournaments, the requirements being:

Wins upgrade : The player's team wins at least two of the next three group stage games.

: The player's team wins at least two of the next three group stage games. Qualification upgrade: The player's team qualifies for the Knockout Stage.

Win upgrades will be updated every week while Qualification upgrades will begin on Friday 4th November after all group matches of the European tournaments have concluded.

RTTK began on Friday 7th October with the release of the following cards:

FIFA 23 RTTK upgrade tracker

We've already seen a few big upgrades to the RTTK cards. Here's the full list along with their club, remaining matches and current wins.

If a club has advanced to the knockout stage and the player has received an upgrade, the club's name will be in bold.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Chelsea FC, Matches Remaining: 2, Wins: 1

Chelsea FC, Matches Remaining: 2, Wins: 1 Niklas Süle, Borussia Dortmund, Matches Remaining: 2, Wins: 0

Borussia Dortmund, Matches Remaining: 2, Wins: 0 Thomas Lemar, Atletico Madrid, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins:0

Atletico Madrid, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins:0 Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain, Matches Remaining: 2, Wins: 0

Paris Saint-Germain, Matches Remaining: 2, Wins: 0 Federico Valverde , Real Madrid, Matches Remaining: 2, Wins: 0

, Real Madrid, Matches Remaining: 2, Wins: 0 Raphinha , FC Barcelona, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins: 0

FC Barcelona, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins: 0 Thomas Müller, FC Bayern Munich, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins: 0

FC Bayern Munich, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins: 0 Phil Foden , Manchester City, Matches Remaining: 2, Wins: 0

, Manchester City, Matches Remaining: 2, Wins: 0 Patrik Schick, Bayer Leverkusen, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins: 0

Bayer Leverkusen, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins: 0 Zambo Anguissa, Napoli, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins: 0

Napoli, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins: 0 Gleison Bremer, Juventus, Matches Remaining: 2, Wins: 0

Juventus, Matches Remaining: 2, Wins: 0 Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool FC, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins: 0

Liverpool FC, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins: 0 Dejan Kulusevski (SBC), Tottenham Hotspur, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins:0

Tottenham Hotspur, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins:0 Robin Gosens (Objective), Inter Milan, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins: 0

Inter Milan, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins: 0 Ismaël Bennacer (SBC), AC Milan, Matches Remaining: 2, Wins: 0

AC Milan, Matches Remaining: 2, Wins: 0 Martin Ødegaard, Arsenal FC, Matches Remaining: 4, Wins: 0

Arsenal FC, Matches Remaining: 4, Wins: 0 Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Manchester United, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins: 0

Manchester United, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins: 0 Martin Terrier, Rennes, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins: 0

Rennes, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins: 0 Moses Simon, FC Nantes, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins: 0

FC Nantes, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins: 0 Gerard Moreno, Villarreal, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins: 0

Villarreal, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins: 0 Lucas Paqueta, West Ham United, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins: 0

West Ham United, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins: 0 Jonathan Ikoné, Fiorentina, Matches Remaining: 3, Wins: 0

