However, Player of the Month (POTM) cards are the only way in which the community can vote on cards to receive a boost - and they've returned for FIFA 23.

Nothing is ever static in the world of FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT), as there's always a chance to get upgraded stats or variable ratings through the likes of TOTW cards and the RTTK tracker .

It's not quite that simple, however, as you'll still have to complete a Squad Building Challenge to get the shiny new card. We'll explain all below.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

FIFA 23 POTM explained

Every month, players can vote for the Player of the Month in six major leagues: the Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and Eredivisie. The winner of each league will then receive a special untradeable POTM card with an increased OVR rating, which is obtainable through limited-time Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) revolving around that athlete.

These challenges are available for around a month, however, which is longer than usual SBCs. Meeting each goal in the SBC will grant the player the special POTM card as well as Gold Packs.

POTM Voting

Each month, EA will select six nominees for each league based on their real-life performance in the last month. You can vote for the POTM at potm.easports.com once the month's nominees have been announced. Simply click on your chosen league, browse the nominees and their stats and hit 'vote' on your winning player.

You can also browse previous POTMs from that league. Winners so far include Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski and Federico Valverde.

POTM release schedule

Voting usually takes place at the end of the month or the beginning of the following month, with the winner announced a few days after voting closes. Each league will have different voting windows, however, so you may find yourself waiting a few days if you're keeping track of multiple leagues.

Keep an eye on the POTM voting site or the EA Sports FIFA twitter account if you want to stay updated - you don't want to miss the chance to vote for your favourite player!

Read more on FIFA:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.