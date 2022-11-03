FIFA 23 POTM explained: Player of the Month votes & release schedule
Have your say on the best performing players of the month and be rewarded with an upgraded FUT card.
Nothing is ever static in the world of FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT), as there's always a chance to get upgraded stats or variable ratings through the likes of TOTW cards and the RTTK tracker.
However, Player of the Month (POTM) cards are the only way in which the community can vote on cards to receive a boost - and they've returned for FIFA 23.
It's not quite that simple, however, as you'll still have to complete a Squad Building Challenge to get the shiny new card. We'll explain all below.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
FIFA 23 POTM explained
Every month, players can vote for the Player of the Month in six major leagues: the Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and Eredivisie. The winner of each league will then receive a special untradeable POTM card with an increased OVR rating, which is obtainable through limited-time Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) revolving around that athlete.
These challenges are available for around a month, however, which is longer than usual SBCs. Meeting each goal in the SBC will grant the player the special POTM card as well as Gold Packs.
POTM Voting
Each month, EA will select six nominees for each league based on their real-life performance in the last month. You can vote for the POTM at potm.easports.com once the month's nominees have been announced. Simply click on your chosen league, browse the nominees and their stats and hit 'vote' on your winning player.
You can also browse previous POTMs from that league. Winners so far include Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski and Federico Valverde.
POTM release schedule
Voting usually takes place at the end of the month or the beginning of the following month, with the winner announced a few days after voting closes. Each league will have different voting windows, however, so you may find yourself waiting a few days if you're keeping track of multiple leagues.
Keep an eye on the POTM voting site or the EA Sports FIFA twitter account if you want to stay updated - you don't want to miss the chance to vote for your favourite player!
Read more on FIFA:
- FIFA 23 review - EA flounders in extra time
- FIFA 23 wonderkids - the best young players
- FIFA 23 cheap players - bargains and free agents
- FIFA 23 strikers - the best ST and CF
- FIFA 23 wingers - best LW, RW, LM and RM
- FIFA 23 goalkeepers - best GK for Career Mode or FUT
- FIFA 23 midfielders - best CDM, CM and CAM
- FIFA 23 defenders - best RB, LB, CD, LWB and RWB
- FIFA 23 fastest players - add some pace to your side
- FIFA 23 cheapest 84, 85 and 86-rated players - boss that SBC
- FIFA 23 FUT Squad Battles rewards - when and how to get them
- FIFA 23 FUT Division Rivals rewards - the key details
- FUT Champs FIFA 23 rewards - all the info you need
- Twitch Prime Gaming FIFA 23 - when do the rewards start?
- Is FIFA 23 down? How to check EA server status
- FIFA 23 lengthy players - pace meta explained
- Madfut 23 release date - when's it coming?
- FIFA 23 World Cup mode - everything we know
- FIFA 23 Garang Kuol - is he worth buying?
- Is FIFA 23 the last FIFA game? All the details
- FIFA 23 OTW - Ones to Watch revealed
- FIFA 23 TOTW - latest confirmed cards
- FIFA 23 Griddy - how to do the viral dance celebration
- FIFA 23 crossplay - new feature explained
- FIFA 23 ratings - the best players revealed
- FIFA 23 Ted Lasso - all modes confirmed
- FIFA 23 soundtrack - the songs of the season
- FIFA 23 chemistry - changes explained
- FIFA 23 Man Utd ratings - this year's squad rated
- FIFA 23 Arsenal ratings - the full squad
- FIFA 23 Jack Grealish - all his stats
- FIFA 23 price - how much does it cost?
- FIFA 23 web app - what you need to know
- FIFA 23 Heroes and Icons - all FUT World Cup cards
- EA Sports FC - what do we know about the reboot?
- FIFA soundtrack - every song from every game
Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.
Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.