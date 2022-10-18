If you’re looking for more ways in which to improve your FUT squad, FGS swaps tokens are a solid way to go as you don’t even need to play the game in order to earn them. Just sit back, relax, and watch those tokens roll in.

Competitive FIFA 23 is kicking off soon, meaning FGS swaps and tokens are on their way to the latest football game from EA. The EA Sports Cup and Global Series events in the game are the reward that keeps on giving, and all you need to do is watch them to bag some sweet prizes.

If all of the above sounds good, read on to discover what FIFA 23 FGS swaps tokens are, how to earn and redeem them, and when you can watch Global Events series live streams. Here are all the details you need.

What are FGS swaps?

FIFA 23 FGS swaps are tokens you can earn for watching live-streamed Global Series events every week on Twitch and YouTube. Each token is worth a reward in-game and you can save up your tokens to earn bigger and better rewards.

One token earns you a Premium Gold Pack (worth 7,500 Coins), two tokens nets you a Premium Gold Players Pack (worth 25,000 Coins), three tokens bags you a Prime Gold Players Pack (worth 45,000 Coins), and finally, four tokens will reward you with a Jumbo Rare Players Pack (worth 100,000 Coins).

More like this

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get FGS swaps tokens

To earn FGS swaps tokens in FIFA 23, all you need to do is watch Global Events series streams on Twitch and YouTube. You need to watch eligible streams to earn tokens and make sure your EA account is linked with your Twitch and/or YouTube account. Fortunately, details regarding eligible events should be revealed on the official EA FIFA esports Twitter account.

On Twitch, you’ll need to watch an eligible Global Series event for 60 minutes in order to earn a token (remember to log in!). You can earn just one token from each eligible stream. Furthermore, you cannot redeem two of the same FGS swaps tokens at the same time on FUT if you received two tokens (one each) from YouTube and Twitch at the same time.

Once you have earned a token on Twitch or YouTube, head into FIFA 23 Ultimate Team to redeem it. You should see redeemable tokens in FUT repeatable squad building challenges. You should receive your token in-game within 24 hours of claiming it on Twitch. Head here to discover how to claim rewards on Twitch. Plus, here’s how to claim rewards and link your EA account on YouTube.

When to watch FIFA 23 Global Series events

The list of upcoming FIFA 23 Global Series events on Twitch is as follows:

Monday 24th October

Monday 31st of October

Monday 7th of November

Monday 14th of November

Monday 21st of November

Monday 28th of November

Monday 5th of December

Monday 16th of January

Wednesday 18th of January

Saturday 21st of January

EA has added that it will announce eligible YouTube FGS swaps times at a later date. We’ll keep you updated if and when new dates are confirmed. Now, get out there and earn some rewards.

Read more on FIFA:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.