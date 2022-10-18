FIFA 23 FGS swaps: Dates, details & how to get tokens
Time to earn some rewards.
Competitive FIFA 23 is kicking off soon, meaning FGS swaps and tokens are on their way to the latest football game from EA. The EA Sports Cup and Global Series events in the game are the reward that keeps on giving, and all you need to do is watch them to bag some sweet prizes.
If you’re looking for more ways in which to improve your FUT squad, FGS swaps tokens are a solid way to go as you don’t even need to play the game in order to earn them. Just sit back, relax, and watch those tokens roll in.
If all of the above sounds good, read on to discover what FIFA 23 FGS swaps tokens are, how to earn and redeem them, and when you can watch Global Events series live streams. Here are all the details you need.
What are FGS swaps?
FIFA 23 FGS swaps are tokens you can earn for watching live-streamed Global Series events every week on Twitch and YouTube. Each token is worth a reward in-game and you can save up your tokens to earn bigger and better rewards.
One token earns you a Premium Gold Pack (worth 7,500 Coins), two tokens nets you a Premium Gold Players Pack (worth 25,000 Coins), three tokens bags you a Prime Gold Players Pack (worth 45,000 Coins), and finally, four tokens will reward you with a Jumbo Rare Players Pack (worth 100,000 Coins).
More like this
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to get FGS swaps tokens
To earn FGS swaps tokens in FIFA 23, all you need to do is watch Global Events series streams on Twitch and YouTube. You need to watch eligible streams to earn tokens and make sure your EA account is linked with your Twitch and/or YouTube account. Fortunately, details regarding eligible events should be revealed on the official EA FIFA esports Twitter account.
On Twitch, you’ll need to watch an eligible Global Series event for 60 minutes in order to earn a token (remember to log in!). You can earn just one token from each eligible stream. Furthermore, you cannot redeem two of the same FGS swaps tokens at the same time on FUT if you received two tokens (one each) from YouTube and Twitch at the same time.
Once you have earned a token on Twitch or YouTube, head into FIFA 23 Ultimate Team to redeem it. You should see redeemable tokens in FUT repeatable squad building challenges. You should receive your token in-game within 24 hours of claiming it on Twitch. Head here to discover how to claim rewards on Twitch. Plus, here’s how to claim rewards and link your EA account on YouTube.
When to watch FIFA 23 Global Series events
The list of upcoming FIFA 23 Global Series events on Twitch is as follows:
- Monday 24th October
- Monday 31st of October
- Monday 7th of November
- Monday 14th of November
- Monday 21st of November
- Monday 28th of November
- Monday 5th of December
- Monday 16th of January
- Wednesday 18th of January
- Saturday 21st of January
EA has added that it will announce eligible YouTube FGS swaps times at a later date. We’ll keep you updated if and when new dates are confirmed. Now, get out there and earn some rewards.
Read more on FIFA:
- FIFA 23 review - EA flounders in extra time
- Best FIFA 23 formation & tactics - top tips from pro coach
- FIFA 23 wonderkids - the best young players
- FIFA 23 cheap players - bargains and free agents
- FIFA 23 strikers - the best ST and CF
- FIFA 23 wingers - best LW, RW, LM and RM
- FIFA 23 goalkeepers - best GK for Career Mode or FUT
- FIFA 23 midfielders - best CDM, CM and CAM
- FIFA 23 defenders - best RB, LB, CD, LWB and RWB
- FIFA 23 fastest players - add some pace to your side
- FIFA 23 cheapest 84, 85 and 86-rated players - boss that SBC
- FIFA 23 FUT Squad Battles rewards - when and how to get them
- FIFA 23 FUT Division Rivals rewards - the key details
- FUT Champs FIFA 23 rewards - all the info you need
- Twitch Prime Gaming FIFA 23 - when do the rewards start?
- Is FIFA 23 down? How to check EA server status
- FIFA 23 lengthy players - pace meta explained
- Madfut 23 release date - when's it coming?
- FIFA 23 World Cup mode - everything we know
- FIFA 23 Garang Kuol - is he worth buying?
- Is FIFA 23 the last FIFA game? All the details
- FIFA 23 Arsenal ratings - the full squad
- FIFA 23 OTW - Ones to Watch revealed
- FIFA 23 TOTW - latest confirmed cards
- FIFA 23 Griddy - how to do the viral dance celebration
- FIFA 23 crossplay - new feature explained
- FIFA 23 ratings - the best players revealed
- FIFA 23 Ted Lasso - all modes confirmed
- FIFA 23 soundtrack - the songs of the season
- FIFA 23 chemistry - changes explained
- FIFA 23 Man Utd ratings - this year's squad rated
- FIFA 23 price - how much does it cost?
- FIFA 23 web app - what you need to know
- FIFA 23 Heroes and Icons - all FUT World Cup cards
- EA Sports FC - what do we know about the reboot?
- FIFA soundtrack - every song from every game
Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.
Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.