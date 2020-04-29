20 politics questions for your home pub quiz

With the news taking a break from Brexit and the General Election done and dusted, politics can return to the pub quiz rotation without the risk of a fight breaking out. So from a safe distance over House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger, see what your friends and family know about Parliament’s long and varied history…

Advertisement

is here with a round devoted to politics you can use at your next online gathering – read on for 20 fiendish questions! Answers below – no cheating…

And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

Let’s declare this parliamentary session open…

Questions

Which state was George W Bush governor of before becoming President of the United States? Which former British Prime Minister graduated from Oxford University in 1947 with Second-Class Honours in Chemistry? How long does Prime Minister’s Questions last? A member of which band threw a bucket of water over John Prescott at the 1998 Brit Awards? What did Theresa May claim was the naughtiest thing she had done as a child in a 2017 interview? Which politician described Russia as “a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma”? What is the name of the gallery for members of the public to watch The House of Commons? What is the official name of Big Ben? What animal is the symbol of the US Democratic Party? Who is the current King of Jordan? Where did Richard Nixon hold his famous “I’m Not a Crook” press conference? Who was the only British Prime Minister to be assassinated? Which US President was diagnosed with polio after becoming paralysed from the waist down? What were French Fries renamed to in several US Congressional cafeterias after France refused to support the Iraq War? Former leader of Change UK Anna Soubry used to be a presenter on which long-running daytime show? True or false: in 2002 the President of Turkmenistan renamed the month of January after himself During the State Opening of Parliament, the doors of the House of Lords are shut in front of Black Rod – what historical event does this ritual date back to? “If you let a bully come into your front yard, the next day he’ll be on your porch” is a quote from which US President? How long is a French President elected for? Which Conservative politician famously fed British beef to his daughter, in a press event to prove its safety from B.S.E?

Love quizzing? Get the latest pub quiz questions delivered direct to your inbox... Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive new quizzes plus television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Answers

Advertisement