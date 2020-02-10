Parklife 2020 tickets go on sale – dates, prices and how to buy

Parklife festival is back for 2020. It’s the 10 year anniversary of the biggest metropolitan music festival in the UK and this year’s Parklife looks set to be at its very best.

Advertisement

Headliners for the Manchester weekend are Tyler the Creator, Khalid, Lewis Capaldi, Skepta, Jorja Smith and Giggs.

Loads more exciting acts like Fatboy Slim, Annie Mac, Charli XCX and Eric Prydz will also perform across the two-day festival.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming anniversary festival and where you can get tickets to Parklife 2020.

When is Parklife 2020?

This year’s Parklife festival will take place on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th June. You can get tickets for the full weekend or day passes for either Saturday or Sunday.

Where is Parklife 2020?

Parklife 2020 will be held at Heaton Park in Manchester.

Where to get tickets for Parklife 2020?

Tickets for Parklife 2020 are now on sale and are available through the official retailer Ticketmaster here. The official Parklife website has issued warning against tickets sold through social media and unofficial channels as they have had growing numbers of fake tickets being bought by unsuspecting festival-goers.

There are a number of tickets types available for one or both festival days including VIP passes and upgrades, as well as travel passes for while you’re there. Here are the different tickets available and where to buy them.

Parklife 2020 general tickets

Parklife 2020 VIP tickets

Parklife 2020 travel passes

Parklife 2020 VIP upgrades

What is the Parklife 2020 line-up?

Here is the full line up of performers for Parklife 2020, beginning with the headliners:

Advertisement