In the new trailer - which will also be released tonight on ITV during the broadcast of Britain's Got Talent - we see a silver boiler suit-clad Maya Jama take a flamethrower to a hanging heart

"Where there's love, there's fire," the Love Island host says before taking a swig of her drink in her recognisable Love Island water bottle. With Donna Summer’s Hot Stuff reimagined in more of a rock style as the trailer's backing track, it's safe to say that our interest is peaked.

Watch the trailer for yourself below.

Of course, the trailer doesn't give any further information on who will be jetting off to Mallorca to find love but that's all part of the intrigue. We do also have some behind-the-scenes images to further drive up our excitement for the new series, though.

One of them (below) shows Jama in the warehouse set where the trailer was filmed, holding a piece of card. The host is all smiles for now but we're sure there will be a fair share of head-turning and talked-about moments to come in the new series.

Maya Jama. Hollie Molloy / ITV

While no information about the upcoming cast of singletons has yet been revealed, there will undoubtedly be swirling rumours about which islanders will be trying to find love this summer. But for now, we can rest easy knowing that Jama will be back on our screens once again as the charismatic host of the reality dating show.

Speaking on the announcement of the new series, Mike Spencer, creative director of Lifted Entertainment said: “Love Island is back and viewers are in for a big treat this summer as we have a villa full of sexy singles heading out to Mallorca all looking for the one.

"We are planning to turn up the heat this series with brand new format elements, an incredible group of Islanders and an insta worthy villa providing the most stunning backdrop for their summer of love. Strap yourselves in for Love Island series 11”.

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning and acquisitions and controller for ITV2 and ItvBe said: “Following the hugely successful ‘All Stars’ version this winter, we’re delighted to be returning to the iconic villa in Mallorca for another summer season of the biggest reality show on television.

"After 10 series, I’m delighted to say that this year’s cast of Islanders is as amazing as ever and I can’t wait to see the entertainment and drama they’ll bring to, what will be, a somewhat re-vamped show.”

A slightly re-vamped show, we hear you say? We can't wait to see what kind of plot twists and surprises are in store for the new batch of islanders.

It hasn't been too long since we've gotten our dose of Love Island action as the series first ever All Stars edition aired earlier this year and proved to be a popular hit for the broadcaster. There were plenty of awkward run-ins throughout the winter series as exes came face-to-face and new friendships formed between the previous islanders.

At the end of the series, it was Molly Smith and Tom Clare who were crowned as the first ever winners of the All Stars season and the couple took home a whopping £50,000 cash prize.

As for the original series, Love Island season 10 saw Jess and Sammy crowned as last year's winners with the pair now no longer together.

Love Island season 11 returns to ITV2 and ITVX this June.

